India gives stern response to Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s allegation of blast near Hafiz Saeed house





New Delhi: India responded on Thursday to Imran Khan’s allegation regarding the recent attacks in Lahore. The Pakistani Prime Minister had alleged that India was suffering from the recent explosion near the residence of terrorist Hafiz Saeed.

In a stern response, India said Pakistan must put its house in order and act against terrorism emanating from its soil.

“It is nothing new for Pakistan to engage in baseless propaganda against India. Pakistan would do well to make the same effort to put its own house in order and take credible and verifiable action against terrorism emanating from its soil and terrorists who have found safe sanctuaries there, ”Foreign Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi told the weekly briefing.

The Indian response added that the world is aware of Pakistan’s terrorist links and that its own leaders glorify Osama bin Laden.

“The international community is well aware of Pakistan’s terrorism credentials. This is recognized by none other than their own leaders who continue to glorify Osama bin Laden as a martyr,” the MEA spokesman said.

Pakistan’s allegations

3 people were killed and 24 others injured when the powerful car bomb exploded outside Saeed’s residence at the Board of Revenue (BOR) Housing Society in the town of Johar in Lahore on June 23.

Pakistan’s national security adviser Moeed Yousuf had accused India of the June 23 bombing outside the home of Jamaat-ud-Dawa chief Hafiz Saeed. Pakistan alleged that the mastermind of the attack is an Indian national and is linked to RAW (Research and Analysis Wing).

Prime Minister Imran Khan also tweeted to claim that “the planning and financing of this heinous terrorist attack is linked to Indian sponsorship of terrorism against Pak”. He called on the world community to unite international institutions against this behavior.

Meeting of Indian Envoy with OIC Chief

Meanwhile, the Foreign Ministry also shared details of a recent meeting between the Indian envoy and the Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

The meeting between Indian Envoy, Saudi Ambassador and OIC Secretary General took place earlier this week on July 5, during which India requested cooperation to correct misperceptions about the country. perpetrated by Pakistan.

“During this meeting, a wide range of issues were discussed. Our Ambassador expressed the need to correct the misperceptions about India that are perpetrated by special interests in the OIC. Further, he indicated that The OIC should ensure that its platform is not subverted by those special interests for commentary on the internal affairs of India or for anti-Indian propaganda through one-sided and one-sided resolutions regarding Pakistan were doing already reference to a direct interest in my comments, ”said Arindam Bagchi.

