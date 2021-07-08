Narendra Modi government performance survey | India News







The Center’s latest reshuffle has brought new faces to the Cabinet, which now has 77 ministers, up from an authorized workforce of 81.

The agency Circles Locaux conducted the survey to gather opinions on the performance of the Union government and avenues for improvement, an exercise it has been carrying out for seven years.

The survey received 9,618 responses – 43% were from level 1 cities, 29% were from levels 2 and 28% of respondents were from levels 3, 4 and rural districts.

Accountability, defined goals and performance appraisal of ministers should be at the center of better delivering on promises, according to 53% of respondents. The next biggest chunk of 19% think decentralization of decision-making processes is most important. NEW DELHI: The introduction of new faces to the Union’s Cabinet has been well received, but the idea of ​​adding more ministers has received huge support, according to a poll.The Center’s latest reshuffle has brought new faces to the Cabinet, which now has 77 ministers, up from an authorized workforce of 81.The agency Circles Locaux conducted the survey to gather opinions on the performance of the Union government and avenues for improvement, an exercise it has been carrying out for seven years.The survey received 9,618 responses – 43% were from level 1 cities, 29% were from levels 2 and 28% of respondents were from levels 3, 4 and rural districts.Accountability, defined goals and performance appraisal of ministers should be at the center of better delivering on promises, according to 53% of respondents. The next biggest chunk of 19% think decentralization of decision-making processes is most important. Only 2% were for a larger Cabinet; 2% wanted to see more bureaucrats, another 2% thought more ministers and bureaucrats were needed.

While 5% had no opinion, an equal number believed that improving the quality of governance was not possible.

The survey also tried to find out the approval ratings of the Modi government. The 7-year survey found a sharp drop in perceptions of government performance this year. Just over 51% of the 70,000 respondents felt the government was meeting or exceeding expectations; the remaining 49% give it a rating “below expectations”. This marks a steep drop from 75% about 2 years ago. There has been a remarkable drop in ratings since February.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/india/new-faces-welcome-more-faces-not-survey-on-performance-of-modi-govt/articleshow/84230861.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos