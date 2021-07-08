Erdogan defends abandonment of Istanbul treaty, while vowing to fight gender-based violence

On July 1, Turkey officially withdrew from the European treaty on preventing and combating violence against women and domestic violence. The move sparked protests across the country. Women’s rights and LGBT activists took to the streets, and police responded by setting up barricades and firing tear gas.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared his country’s intention to withdraw from the treaty last March. Better known as the Istanbul Convention, after the name of the city where it was negotiated, the treaty was adopted in April 2011 and signed and ratified by 46 countries in the EU and outside the EU.

On the same day that Turkey officially withdrew from the treaty, Erdogan announced a four-year plan promising to improve government policies on women’s rights, raise public awareness and provide Turkish women with protection and support.

The fight against violence against women has always been our priority. I support all measures taken to this extent, Erdogan said in unveiled the plan.

The assertion is misleading.

Women’s rights groups claim that in a country infamous for violence against women, which has often been treated with impunity and even justified by conservatives, the convention was a binding contract for Turkey to establish a mechanism for the protection of women.

Indeed, it is the first international treaty that specifically addresses abuse against women and girls. It maintains the four principles prevention, protection, prosecution and coordinated policies to combat violence against women in all member countries of the Council of Europe.

Turkey was the first state to ratify the convention in November 2011, and it has now become the first country to withdraw from the convention.





The convention stipulates that it will not regulate family life or structures; and that States do not have to modify the traditional understanding of families, nor in any way affect national civil law rules on marriage.

Yet after Erdogan announced in March that Turkey would withdraw from the treaty, his office said in a statement that the convention had been hijacked by people seeking to normalize homosexuality.

The Istanbul Convention, originally intended to promote women’s rights, has been hijacked by a group of people trying to normalize homosexuality which is incompatible with Turkey’s social and family values. Hence the decision to step down, said the office of the Turkish president.

The statement added that other countries, Bulgaria, Hungary, Czechia, Latvia, Lithuania and Slovakia have not ratified the convention due to serious concerns, and that Poland is also considering withdrawing, citing an attempt by the LGBT community to impose its ideas on gender on the general population. society.

Conservatives in Turkey, including supporters of the Justice and Development Party (AKP), the Islamist party Erdogans, considers that treaty provisions prohibiting discrimination on the basis of sex undermine family values ​​and encourage homosexuality.

While Turkey has laws that protect women from domestic violence, they are not widely applied, and this had deadly consequences for hundreds of Turkish women.

According to Turkey’s leading women’s rights organization, We will stop the feminicide platform, 300 women were killed in 2020 by spouses and family members. The group accused the government of ignoring national laws that protect women and the Interior Ministry of covering up the number of femicide cases.

The fight to stop feminicides in Turkey has been going on for 10 years, the group said in its annual report.

In March, the New York group Human Rights Watch (HRW) condemned the arrest of women’s rights activists who took to the streets of Istanbul to protest on International Women’s Day.

The government has invoked a conservative view of gender roles and sought to sideline the opposing voices of activists supporting the implementation of the convention, the New York-based rights group said. These debates continued as there was a resurgence of domestic violence during the Covid-19 pandemic and despite proof that in Turkey, every year hundreds of women are killed by their current or former male partners, and those who experience violence face significant obstacles in obtaining help or overcoming impunity for aggressors.

The Women’s Assembly of the People’s Democratic Party (HDP), an opposition party which holds the third highest number of seats in the Turkish parliament, tweeted on July 1 that the fight to end violence against women will continue.

the American White House condemned Erdogan to withdraw from the convention, calling the move sudden and unwarranted and deeply disappointing.

Around the world, we are seeing an increase in the number of incidents of domestic violence, including reports of an increase in femicides in Turkey, the first country to sign the convention, the statement said.