Bill Schmick | The retired investor: the Chinese hand of regulation | Chroniclers

In recent decades, investors investing in China have become accustomed to the dichotomy of the centralized government led by Chinese Communists and its free-for-all stock market. This situation seems to be coming to an end.

The latest (and most controversial) sign of increased Chinese interest in regulating and extending control over its biggest companies came over the weekend. In the wake of a global $ 4.4 billion initial public offering, Chinese ride-sharing giant Didi has been ordered to stop accepting new users and shut down its app by users. Chinese Internet regulators.

By midweek, Didi’s newly listed US stock price fell more than 20%. But, Didi wasn’t the only China-based tech company to feel the regulation this week. Two other tech companies, Full Truck Alliance and online recruiting company Kanzhun, were also targeted. Regulators are investigating whether these companies have illegally collected and used personal data.

Over the past two years, these regulatory probes have multiplied. Chinese mega-global growth companies like Alibaba and its wholly owned subsidiary, financial lending giant Ant Group, have been crippled by the Chinese government’s initiative to exert control over social media and the way it works. process, collect and share data. In November 2020, for example, regulators simply halted Ant Groups’ multibillion-dollar double listing in Hong Kong and Shanghai at the last minute.

Behind this new regulatory crackdown is the realization by the Chinese Communist Party that these big tech companies could pose a potential threat to their own autocratic control. Based on their collective vast capacity to collect and exploit data, one day (maybe soon?), These companies could become a competitive, if not alternative, power center in China.

This has been very clear to President Xi Jinping and the Communist Party during the coronavirus pandemic. The government has discovered how huge these databases of tech companies are in their efforts to control the spread of COVD-19 and its mutations. Officials found they had to depend on the databases of these tech companies to introduce health monitoring and a variety of software-based quarantine applications.

Until that time, these companies (like their foreign counterparts) had a fairly clear path to develop their business. They had carte blanche to close deals, cripple competitors, and collect all kinds of user data (both personal and otherwise) from customers around the world.

This same economic model is now the subject of litigation, regulations and various fines in dozens of countries. In this regard, China is just one more country realizing the so-called danger of social media companies. But, with China, there is a difference.

The CCP, unlike most other governments, therefore believes in and demands that all data collected from its social media, e-commerce giants, and other companies (including foreign companies doing business in China) be the state property.

This data can and will be used in any way the party and its leaders decide, now and in the future. It is considered to be part of the nation’s assets.

To bring this point home, Chinese observers have identified a virtual storm of new antitrust and financial regulations brought in by the State Council and Cyber ​​Security Administration, including the passing of a new security law. data in June (which will come into effect in September). In essence, almost all data-related activities, by whatever means, will now be subject to government oversight and control.

In the future, data will ultimately control just about every aspect of human life. Food, medicine, weather, security, finances, etc. Who gets it and how will depend on who has the most data and how it is used. President Xi has reportedly said privately that whoever controls the data will have the initiative. I believe he is right.

It seems clear to me that if investors expose short-term stock losses caused by the Chinese government’s brutal actions on Chinese listed companies, they may miss the forest for the trees. All signs are that these new regulatory risks are here to stay. In which case, we can expect more from them and, therefore, a re-rating of Chinese securities (down) would certainly be appropriate.