Politics
The recession is likely due to the reckless indifference of Boris Johnson
BORIS Johnson is fortunately not responsible for Covid policy in Scotland. However, it cannot be denied that what is happening in England is influencing Scotland’s Covid policy, and right now it is deeply concerning.
I am not a doctor. It is not my job here to note the good and bad of what Johnson does in health policy. But since the impact of the Covid on the economy has been enormous, the spillover of England’s policy on the English economy, which is sure to have repercussions in Scotland, is cause for concern, but which has been little discussed to date.
Mike Ryan of the World Health Organization described the new English approach to Covid as “epidemiological stupidity“About a hundred epidemiologists and others agreed, using milder language, in a letter to the Lancet.
Despite this, there is no doubt that the policy will be implemented exactly when much of the support provided to businesses to help them manage Covid is withdrawn. The leave is coming to an end. Tax support is ending and payments are now expected from those with outstanding tax debts, while Covid bank loans are now due for the first time in many cases. And simultaneously, the Westminster government expects Covid cases to exceed 100,000 per day, with hundreds of thousands more to self-isolate as a result.
Let’s ignore the debate over forecast accuracy; they are so big that they are necessarily important. Let’s also ignore the impact on the NHS, including already existing constraints, from Inverness to the south. Instead, let’s imagine the impact on businesses.
First, when it is really struggling to get back to normal, many businesses will be massively disrupted by staff sickness due to Johnson’s Covid policy. It’s going to be a nightmare to deal with.
Second, sane people (and there are many) will respond to Westminster’s claim that the English people have freedom by tightening their own self-imposed containment measures to protect themselves from the increased risk that so-called freedom creates.
So, thirdly, there will be both a disruption in supply and demand for a large number of businesses in England over the next few weeks. This is not a recipe for growth that Rishi Sunak is desperate for. It also does not suggest that increasing tax returns are likely, which he considers essential. That leaves the predictions of those who say ending the lockdown could lead to a seemingly unlikely mini-boom. Instead, the likelihood that the English recklessness of Covid will drive the UK economy as a whole into recession appears to be high at the moment. The ripple effect of this could be severe and quick.
The reopening was always going to be a very stressful time for many businesses. There would always be some for whom the return to normal trading levels would be too great for their already depleted resources. It is now going to be much worse.
On top of that, no one could have expected to be asked to reopen in the face of the onslaught of the next wave of the pandemic. Disruption caused by sick employees and people refusing to go out and spend for the reasons I have already mentioned will dramatically increase the number of businesses at risk of going bankrupt. I cannot imagine Scotland being exempt from this risk.
Johnson may be acting with reckless indifference to the health of people at this time. But he also shows callous contempt for many small businesses whose chances of surviving Covid are endangered by his actions. I wouldn’t be surprised if we saw a significant economic downturn, and no one foresaw this until the Westminster government decided to make it possible.
I often wonder how wrong a government can be. In Johnson’s case, it looks like the answer is more than we ever imagined.
