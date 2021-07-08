Modi Govt respected patents, Mookerjees’ unfinished agenda; Is Ambedkar next?

The cabinet reshuffle undertaken by the Narendra Modi government is important for a number of reasons. While the induction of exceptionally qualified new ministers with varied backgrounds and a few high profile exits has been noted, the emphasis on socially equitable representation of different castes and communities in the Modi 2.0 government is equally important.

There are now up to 47 members from disadvantaged communities in the 77-member Council of Ministers. Of these 27 ministers come from OBC communities. They come from 19 communities and 15 states. Twelve ministers are SC communities, from 12 communities in eight states. Eight ministers come from seven ST communities, from eight states.

Of course, this will be linked to politics and political messages. But there is also a broader underlying social message in all of this – that of inclusion and inclusion.

For a political party that is today the hub of India and the largest in the world, this can be seen as an example of its overall social philosophy. And to think that only in the 1980s, he was seen as the front of a few upper caste groups! The party has indeed come a little distance since then.

Narendra Modi’s book “Social Harmony”, edited by Kishor Makwana, (Prabhat Prakashan, 2008) provides interesting information on the views of the WP on the subject, from his days as a CM. Two different passages from the book deserve attention in today’s context.

In one of the references, Modi quotes Babasaheb Ambedkar’s vision of caste-free society and says, “Dr. Babasaheb has given us a message of love and equality. His dream was to create a society without castes, meaning that this whole society unites harmoniously without any difference between high and low castes ”.

In another passage, he talks about Swami Vivekananda’s harmonious approach to the political system.

“Swami Vivekananda has shown the way to eradicate the evils of society based on religion, love and mercy. He also envisioned a political system based on harmony for the advancement of society, ”says the passage.

“Swami Vivekananda predicted: ‘Throughout the ages Brahmins, Kshatriyas and Vaishyas have been in power. It is time for the lower castes to gain administrative power and no one will be able to thwart it, ”says another passage.

The theme of “harmony” and “harmonious coexistence” runs through all Hindu thinkers – contrary to the emphasis the Marxist school places on “conflict” – when interpreting Vivekananda, Gandhi, Ambedkar, the reformers social workers and RSS leaders, in their quest for an egalitarian society.

The former ABVP and now leader of the RSS, Sunil Ambekar, in his book “The RSS: Roadmaps for the 21st Century” (Rupa, 2019) underlines the emphasis put by governments and the Prime Minister in the current context.

He writes: “When the Prime Minister of the country washes the feet of sanitation workers or takes a broom for a mop campaign, it is a lesson in their importance to all of society… Prime Minister Modi’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyan points out this news the order by shedding light on the sanitation agent ”.

The gradual but steady movement towards an equal and inclusive social order has been captured by social scientist Badri Narayan in his “Republic of Hindutva” (Penguin, 2021). Said Narayan: “The RSS is trying to bring the Dalit and OBC communities into the fold of the Hindutva. He envisions a gradual disappearance of caste identities by evolving a broader Hindu identity among everyone – from the poor to the rich, and from Dalits and tribal groups to upper castes ”.

The BJP, RSS and Parivar have taken many steps on this journey.

Narayan, for example, notes the initiatives of the BJP and the RSS to integrate Dalits and upper castes “by organizing community meals, opening schools in Dalit camps and organizing awareness campaigns for upper castes”. “It started in the early 1980s when the samajik samrasta campaign was launched in Maharashtra,” he observes.

The social scientist also notes political and social agendas like that of Amit Shah, who, as the national president of the BJP, participated in caste rallies and meetings of various Dalit communities, in the UP and Bihar, before the 2014 elections.

Ambekar, on the other hand, lists Ambedkar (“In 1986-87 the ABVP launched a campaign to have a photograph of Dr Ambedkar installed in every household”); Gandhi (“great movement against untouchability”); Savarkar (“In his essay ‘Abolition of castes’ he wrote on untouchability”); Dr Hedgewar (“caste discrimination had no place in Hindu society”); Guru Golwalkar (on his initiative and during meetings with saints and shankaracharyas, a public vow was pronounced that “Na Hindu patito havet” or “no Hindu can be unclean”); and Balasaheb Deoras (“There is no greater sin than untouchability and it should be locked, stored and barrel”) as important contributors to the anti-caste movement.

Ambekar then said that the current Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat “issued a bugle call for each village to have a common temple, a common water source and a common cremation ground.” He says the Sangh is trying to reach every village to establish this idea.

The current case of “social engineering” in the cabinet reshuffle is therefore not an isolated case.

This perhaps reflects the commitment of the BJP – and the RSS and the brotherhood – to work for a social order, that the hierarchical order disappears and that an equal Hindu social order, with harmonious coexistence, becomes the mode of life.

Two initiatives can give a greater impetus to the project.

First, getting a Dalit priest at the Ram temple in Ayodhya can be a big step forward and the logical culmination of the process that was started with the laying of the foundation stone by a Dalit activist in 1989.

Second, a public recognition that hierarchical caste differences and caste-based atrocities, especially against Dalits, must end. In the past, all calls from PM Modi have had the desired result. People listen to the Prime Minister, and that goes beyond politics. His calls, whether on Swachh India or dropping subsidies on LPG and train tickets, have always worked. So a call to make caste irrelevant, redundant, and to end all forms of caste atrocities, say, on “Mann ki Baat”, can work wonders.

At an event in 2019, Amit Shah called PM Modi a “social reformer”. PM Modi, the social reformer, can make the Anticast Crusade much more powerful.

In New India, the government of Narendra Modi, with the full integration of Kashmir into the Union, fulfilled the unfinished agenda of Sardar Patel and Syama Prasad Mookerjee.

Now, with a war on caste inequality, it is time for the BJP to end Ambedkar’s unfinished agenda as well.

(The writer, a former student of JNU, is a political analyst. Opinions are personal.)