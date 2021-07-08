Nancy Pelosi berates Donald Trump as Florida retiree twice indicted as spokesperson





U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi gave a scathing public assessment of former President Donald Trump in an official statement following her expression of sympathy for the rioters on Capitol Hill.

In a statement posted on the Democratic Speakers website Thursday, Ms Pelosi berated Mr Trump as a Florida retiree who has been indicted twice in his official capacity as a speaker.

Donald Trump, retiree from Florida and de facto leader of the Republican Party, joined House Republicans today in disrespecting Capitol Police and other law enforcement officials, he said. she stated in the statement.

Ms Pelosi noted that these officers valiantly defended the U.S. Capitol on Jan.6 and condemned Mr Trump for appearing to defend suspected rioters now that they face legal consequences for their actions.

Mr Trump said on Wednesday that he believed many of those indicted for their alleged involvement in the Jan.6 insurgency were being treated incredibly unfairly.

When you look at people in jail and nothing happens to Antifa and they burned down towns and killed people, the former president said.

Mr Trump became the first president to be impeached twice during his tenure, with the second lawsuit claiming he instigated his supporters to march on the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

Since Mr. Trump stepped down, he has resided primarily at his Mar-A-Lago club in Florida, with reports claiming he and his wife lead old-fashioned club life in the months that followed.

This week, Mr. Trump again sparked controversy on Capitol Hill after announcing he would sue three of the country’s biggest tech companies.

The former presidents’ vendetta against Facebook, Twitter and YouTube Googles comes after they banned him for inciting violence in the wake of the riots. Mr. Trump remained banned from accessing the platforms.

The former president also referred to the shooting of rioter and US Air Force veteran Ashli ​​Babbitt, whom some conservatives have come to paint as a patriotic martyr.

But the person who shot Ashli ​​Babbitt, boom, in the head, just boom, there was no reason for that, Mr Trump said.

He added: And why is this person not open, and why is he not being investigated? They’ve already written it off. They said the case is closed.

The former president’s reference to being shot in the head of Ms Babbitt is inaccurate. The Department of Justice (DOJ) discovered that Babbitt had been shot in the left shoulder.

Ms Babbitt was among the crowd of pro-Trump rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to overturn the 2020 election results following a Save America rally hosted by Mr Trump.

The DOJ ruled that Ms Babbitt entered the Capitol with rioters and made her way through a shattered glass door near the speaker hall, prompting an officer to fire a single shot.

The United States Prosecutor’s Office and the Department of Justice closed the investigation into the case in April, deciding that they would not continue criminal proceedings against the United States Capitol Police officer who l ‘had shot.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) arrested 500 people in connection with the riots, with participants charged with various counts, including vandalism, obstructing proceedings and assaulting police officers.

Images released by the FBI showed the extent of violent assaults on officers by some Trump supporters. Five people have died from the violence at the Capitol, including a Capitol policeman and Ms. Babbitt.

