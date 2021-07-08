Farrukh Habib hopes Karachi’s K-IV water project will be completed by October 2023





ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Thursday expressed hope that the Greater Karachi Water Supply Project (K-IV) would be completed by October 2023.

Addressing the signing ceremony of the contract for hiring consulting services from a foreign company for the project, he said K-IV was crucial in solving the water problems of the people of Karachis who were regularly facing a shortage of 650 million gallons of water.

He added that the initiative would help purge the “oil mafia” which had exploited the Karachi people for decades.

The minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan, as part of the Karachi transformation plan, tasked the Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) with the execution of the K-IV project.

WAPDA has undisputed [authority] because it not only maintained and operated the old dams, but also worked on new [water] projects, he underlined, while underlining the growing confidence of foreign investors in the Authority.

Foreign investors have shown keen interest in financing his projects, he noted.

Rebuking the Sindh government for the delay in executing the projects, Farrukh said the project had been in limbo for several years due to the “incompetence, negligence and inability” of the PPP leadership.

To a question, he said the story bears witness to how people-centered projects succumbed to the “corruption” of the PPP-led government in Sindh.

In such a scenario, how can one expect the execution of such a huge project by the government of Sindh? He asked.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan is working to facilitate the people of Karachi with initiatives such as the Karachi transformation plan.

The prime minister, he said, was a “visionary leader” who had focused on building new dams for future generations.

The minister said work on producing 10,000 megawatts of cheap electricity was underway, adding that such initiatives would be “strategic assets” for Pakistan.

He regretted that the government had to produce 45% of electricity from imported fuel which caused damage to the environment.

Farrukh said the previous government committed “criminal negligence” by signing expensive deals for power generation.

