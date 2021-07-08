These three institutions are optimally executing Jokowi’s instructions regarding the management of the pandemic





Jakarta: The State Intelligence Agency (BIN), TNI and Polri are in the top three ratings of agencies / institutions related to COVID-19 management according to the Indonesian Electoral Institute's version of the study. The three institutions have maximum responsiveness to carry out the orders of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. "In terms of responsiveness, for example, the head of BIN Budi Gunawan, the commander of the TNI Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto and the head of the national police, General Pol Listyo Sigit Prabowo are the best, because indeed these three institutions were at the forefront of the fight against COVID-19 from the start, "said Indonesian Public Institute (IPI) director Karyono Wibowo in Jakarta on Thursday, July 8, 2021. He appreciated the performance of BIN under the direction of Budi Gunawan. According to Karyono, Budi's leadership style is in line with President Jokowi's administration. "It is in keeping with the spirit of President Jokowi's government," Karyono said.





Lily: BIN called reasonable in the leadership position to overcome the pandemic BIN director Budi Gunawan takes first place in the LPI study. Budi scored 99, followed by TNI commander Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto and National Police General Listyo with 98 points. Then there is the Coordinating Minister of Politics, Law and Security, Mahfud MD, in third place with a score of 96. Followed by the Minister of Religion Yaqut Cholil with a score of 95, the Minister of SOE Erick Tohir 94, Minister of Social Affairs Affairs Risma 93, and Minister of the Interior Tito Karnavian with a score of 91. There are three evaluation indicators. The three aspects are leadership, politics and responsiveness. The leadership aspect contributes 30 percent to the resulting performance value. Meanwhile, the second indicator is 20% and the responsiveness indicator gets the largest part, 50% of the total measurement. (JMS)

