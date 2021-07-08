



DIVIDE AND RULE During an online Mountain peak with Emmanuel Macron and Angela Merkel, Xi Jinping suggested a Quad in which the two large European countries and China would coordinate their development and other work in Africa. There is no sign that African countries are being consulted on this gadget proposal. And that was not in the French or German readings of the talks. A previous three-way meeting had taken place in April. Since then, the US administration has pushed the G7 to take a tougher line on China, in particular the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). This call shows how the party state is trying to divide the EU by courting France and Germany. Instead of, suggest Lithuania and China are expected to face the full weight of the EU, representing 445 million people and with a GDP of $ 20 trillion (measured by purchasing power), at a 27 + 1 summit. A atrabilary The Global Times warning shows that the courageous Vilnius government is on the right track on this (and on Taiwan). The EU is at least talking about difficult the already wobbly BIS. European governments have tasked the Commission with finding high impact and visible projects to compete with the infrastructure program (for more on EU-China policy read Grzegorz Stecs information document for RUSI). Words abound, deeds less. The most practical counterbalance to China’s influence in Europe is the Three Seas Initiative, backed by significant US funding, which aims to strengthen connectivity between the Baltic, the Adriatic and the Black Sea. But the program lacks an institutional framework or coherent leadership. The failure of this week’s summit in Sofia justifies our earlier skepticism about Bulgaria’s handling of the rotating presidency. Hopefully Latvia (coming soon) will do better. China was once neutral on Israel-Palestine. No more. Application Heat to Israel punishes him for supporting US-led criticism of China’s human rights record at the UN and may help the party-state distract the Islamic world from its treatment Muslims. Lawmakers often show more backbone than governments. In Britain and in the European Parliament calls are growing for a political boycott of the Beijing Olympics. Andra Worden from Sinopsis in Prague decompresses Collusion of Olympic leader Thomas Bach with China’s agenda: silence concerns about human rights and media freedom by suppressing the UN. British business leaders Carry on make yourself comfortable in Beijing, encouraged by Chancellor Rishi Sunak, despite hawkish rhetorical changes (analyzed here). A good indicator will be whether the government use its brilliant new national security investment tools to stop the sale of the country’s largest chip smelter to a Chinese buyer. Germans digest Stop of a think tank expert identified only as Klaus L who is accused of spying for China (obviously a busy man, he also worked part-time for the German spy service BND). Numerous biographical details enabled The Times and other foreign news outlets to Last name him. He’s innocent until proven guilty, so we won’t go into the frightening details at this point. but italian spy trap boast of their role in the affair. China also delighted its relations with Russia on cybersecurity, infrastructure and the Arctic. History suggests that these agreements generally lack substance, but they send a message to the United States. WOLF WARRIOR WATCH Chinese Embassy in France wins award this week for obsession to complain on a youth newspaper.

A special prize for the lack of taste is awarded to Li Yang, the consul in Rio, for mocking American rescue efforts after fatal building collapse in Florida. WHAT WAS READING Nathan Law written to Viktor Orbn, the Hungarian leader who now regularly vetoed EU protests against repression in Hong Kong. When I get older… I don’t want to be someone my 20 year old self would have hated. The US Economic Commission on China has a new report on state party relations with Iran. Main features: Afghanistan, capture of American spies, energy and missiles. The New York Times reports an epic struggle involving attempts by China to buy next-generation chipmaking technology from a little-known Dutch company. Australia’s must-read think tank ASPI on how China targets the diaspora with disinformation. Taiwanese expert J Michael Cole to complain its debilitating internal polarization. Lucia Gragnani for the CHOICE think tank (as part of a new effort encourage young women observers from China) on the state parties major setback in Italy, despite its big investments in propaganda. WHAT LISTENED WHAT WAS LOOKING This documentary on Chinese settlers in Siberia. Coda Storys Makuna Berkatsashvili, Mariam Kaparoidze and Mary Steffenhagen, and Michael Newton of CEPA this week contributed to China Influence Monitor, a joint project of CEPA and Coda Story. register here to receive the next issue straight to your inbox. The story you just read is a small piece of a complex and ever-changing storyline that we follow as part of our coverage. These global intrigues, whether it be the disinformation campaigns fueling the war on truth or new technologies reinforcing growing authoritarianism, are the crises that Coda covers relentlessly and with singular focus. But we can’t do it without your help. Support the journalism that stays on the story. Coda Story is a US 501 (c) 3 non-profit organization. Your contribution to Coda Story is tax deductible. Support code

