The Covid-19 threat is far from over: PM Modi

Showing concerns about people flouting standards of behavior appropriate to covid-19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday warned of far-reaching impacts on controlling the pandemic.

According to sources, during the cabinet meeting, Modi said: Over the past few days, we have all seen photos and videos of crowded places and people wandering without masks or social distancing. It is not a pleasant sight and it should instill a feeling of fear in us. “

The Prime Minister stressed that, fueled by COVID warriors and frontline workers across the country, India’s fight against the global pandemic is underway with all vigor. We regularly vaccinate a substantial number of the population of our country. The tests are also consistently high, ”he said.

Modi further argued that in such a period there should be no room for recklessness or complacency.

A single mistake would have far-reaching impacts and weaken the fight to defeat covid-19.

With the numbers lower than they were in the past few months, people might want to venture out. However, everyone must remember – the threat of covid-19 is far from over. Many other countries are experiencing outbreaks of infections. The virus is also mutating, ”Modi said.

As ministers, our goal should not be to instill fear but to ask people to continue to take all possible precautions so that we can overcome this pandemic in the times to come, ”he said.

Modi also expressed concern over the still high number of cases from Maharashtra and Kerala.

The northeastern regions also remain a source of concern for the government.

About 80% of new covid-19 cases in India are reported in 90 districts and 14 districts of the total are from northeastern states, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday.

There are specific challenges related to the northeastern states. The Indian government has supported the northeastern states in taking a proactive, preventive and graduated approach to tackle the COVID pandemic, ”said Lav Agarwal, co-secretary of the Union Ministry of Health.

With the increase in cases in the northeastern states, Union Interior Minister Rajiv Guaba chaired a meeting on Wednesday to examine the situation of covid-19 in those states. It was also noted that out of 73 districts in the country with a positive case rate (CPR) greater than 10%, 46 districts are in northeastern states, where strict containment measures must be taken according to guidelines. existing.

In Tripura, 461 more positive cases of covid-19 were detected with 2 deaths in the last 24 hours with an overall positivity rate of 5.97%. The death toll from Sikkims covid-19 reached 311 today and two more deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours. Another 170 people have tested positive, bringing the number of confirmed covid-19 cases to 21,573. These new cases were detected from testing 993 samples on Tuesday, giving Sikkim a daily test positivity rate of rising at 17.1%. Nagaland reported 44 new cases of covid-19 and 2 deaths on Wednesday. The state’s daily positivity rate is 4.54%.

Likewise, the overall positivity rate in Assam state during the day was 2.25%. Cumulative vaccine coverage against covid-19 in India reached nearly 37 crore on Thursday. India has reported more than 45,892 new cases of covid-19 in the past 24 hours. The active cases of covid-19 in the country represent 1.50% of the total cases. India’s active workload is currently 4,60,704.

