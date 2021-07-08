Prevent stunting vital to collect a demographic bonus: FP agency





It is possible that the peak of the demographic bonus is ahead of schedule, so we must be prepared to prepare our human resources to achieve developed country status for Indonesia, as the president (Joko Widodo) remits frequently. Jakarta (ANTARA) – Preventing stunting is now an integral part of efforts to achieve the demographic bonus in Indonesia, said the National Population and Family Planning Agency (BKKBN). “It is possible that the peak of the demographic bonus is ahead of schedule, so we must be ready to prepare our human resources to obtain developed country status for Indonesia, as the President frequently reminds us (Joko Widodo ), “BKKBN chief Hasto Wardoyo said Thursday during a webinar held to commemorate National Family Day 2021. As ensuring the health of Indonesian human resources has become vital, it is necessary to prevent stunting, he added. A demographic bonus can also serve as a window of opportunity if human resources of sufficient quality can be guaranteed, he stressed. Related News: Ministry of Social Affairs to Reduce Stunting Rates in Five Provinces Related news: A look at human capital, Indonesia steps up fight against stunting “While cases of stunting (are) still prevalent, (a child’s) thinking ability may not be optimal, (and a) generation with suboptimal intelligence (may occur),” he said. -he explains. BKKBN will provide support to improve Indonesian education, so that the goal of advancing the nation’s human resources can be achieved, Wardoyo said. The Free Campus and Free to Learn (Merdeka Belajar – Kampus Merdeka) program launched by the Ministry of Education and Culture will also enable the university community to help citizens in need, he added. Local wisdom, as well as local government policies, can also play a role in efforts to reduce stunting, he said, citing research from 14 universities. BKKBN has been tasked with managing the prevention of cases of stunting by the Indonesian government. Indonesia, which saw its stunting rate drop to 27.6% in 2019, aims to further reduce the national stunting rate to 14% by 2024. Related News: Stakeholders Should Increase Oxygen Supply For COVID-19 Patients Related news: Minister virtually announces Indonesian contingent for Tokyo Olympics

