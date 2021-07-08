Politics
Slough MP Tan Dhesi denounces Boris Johnson for hypocrisy of Covid rules
‘ONE rule for him and his elite buddies’ – This is what the MP for Slough said as he lashed out at Prime Minister Boris Johnson and ‘lucky’ ministers for defending the breach by Dominic Cummings of the foreclosure rules.
In an impassioned speech in the House of Commons, Labor MP Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi recalled that he could not carry his grandmother’s coffin and attend the funeral of his “fun-loving” uncle in person due to the Covid restrictions.
He called Mr Johnson and the ‘spineless’ ministers Dominic Cummings’ breach of the lockdown rules as an’ utter disgrace ‘and asked the PM to apologize for supporting his former chief adviser.
Mr Cummings traveled from London to County Durham during the nationwide lockdown – and drove to Barnard Castle, sadly saying to test his eyesight.
Boris Johnson apologized, but not for his actions as he was “deeply, deeply sorry” for the suffering people endured during the pandemic.
The MP for Slough said: ‘After enduring such painful personal sacrifices, like so many others, imagine our collective disgust when, to win the favor of a prime minister’s chief adviser, we saw government ministers sycophants, spineless and hypocrites stand in line to defend the indefensible, saying, “It’s time to move on”.
“Some have even had the nerve to tell us that they too take a long drive when they need their eyesight tested. What an absolute shame.
“They should all be ashamed of themselves. When will the Prime Minister finally apologize to the nation for failing to show the courage and integrity to do the honorable thing and fire his chief adviser for shamelessly flouting his own government guidelines?
“He could have regained the lost public trust and demonstrated that this was not a rule for him and his elite buddies and another for the rest of us, the plebs.”
So many of us have had to endure the agony of personal sacrifice of agonizing pain during the pandemic, just to comply with government directives.
So that just can’t be a rule for the Prime Minister and his elite buddies, and another rule for the rest of us! pic.twitter.com/8Oz852yQmD
– Deputy Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi (@TanDhesi) July 7, 2021
Mr Johnson replied: ‘Perhaps the best thing I can say is how much I think that I, the government, everyone sympathizes with those who have gone through the suffering described by the gentleman opposite.
“No one who has not experienced something like this can imagine what it must be like to be deprived of the ability to mourn properly, to hold the hand of a loved one in their last moments in the way that the honorable gentleman describes, and I know how much sympathy there will be for him.
“I take his criticism of the government and everything that we have done very sincerely, but all I can say is that we have tried throughout this pandemic to minimize human suffering and minimize loss of life.
“When he asks me to apologize, I do. I apologize for the suffering that the people of this country have endured.
“Nothing I can say or do can recover the lost lives, the wasted time spent with loved ones that he described and I am deeply, deeply sorry for that.”
