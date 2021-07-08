Donald J. Trump: Why I’m chasing big tech





One of the most serious threats to our democracy today is a powerful group of big tech companies that have partnered with the government to censor the free speech of the American people. This is not only wrong, it is unconstitutional. To restore free speech for myself and for every American, I’m suing Big Tech to stop it.

Social media has become as essential to free speech as town halls, newspapers and television networks were in previous generations. The Internet is the new public place. In recent years, however, Big Tech platforms have become increasingly brazen and shameless in censoring and discriminating against ideas, information, and people on social media, banning users, deplatforming organizations, and blocking ways. aggressive the free flow of information on which our democracy depends.

Big Tech giants no longer simply remove specific threats of violence. They manipulate and control the political debate itself. Consider the content that has been censored over the past year. Big tech companies have banned users of their platforms from posting evidence showing the coronavirus emerged from a Chinese lab, which even corporate media is now admitting may be true. In the midst of a pandemic, Big Tech has censored doctors from discussing potential treatments such as hydroxychloroquine, which studies have now shown to work in relieving symptoms of Covid-19. In the weeks leading up to a presidential election, the platforms banned New York’s oldest newspaper PostAmericas from publishing a critical story of the Joe Bidens family, a story the Biden campaign did not even dispute.

Perhaps most blatantly, in the weeks following the election, Big Tech blocked the incumbent president’s social media accounts. If they can do it to me, they can do it to you and trust me, they are.

Jennifer Horton, a teacher from Michigan, was banned from Facebook for sharing a post questioning whether mandatory masks for young children are healthy. Later, when her brother disappeared, she couldn’t use Facebook to spread the word. Colorado doctor Kelly Victory was misrepresented by YouTube after she made a video for her church on how to organize services safely. Florida’s Kiyan Michael and her husband Bobby lost their 21-year-old son in a fatal collision caused by an illegal alien deported twice. Facebook censored them after posting articles on border security and immigration enforcement.

Meanwhile, Chinese propagandists and the Iranian dictator spew threats and hateful lies on these platforms with impunity.

This blatant attack on freedom of expression is causing terrible damage to our country. That’s why, working with the America First Policy Institute, I filed class action lawsuits to force Big Tech to stop censoring the American people. The lawsuits are asking for damages to deter such behavior in the future and injunctions to restore my accounts.

Our lawsuits argue that big tech companies are being used to enforce illegal and unconstitutional government censorship. In 1996, Congress sought to promote the growth of the Internet by extending liability protections to Internet platforms, recognizing that it was exactly those platforms, not publishers. Unlike publishers, companies like Facebook and Twitter cannot be held legally responsible for the content posted on their sites. Without this immunity, social media companies could not exist.

Democrats in Congress are using this leverage to force platforms to censor their political opponents. In recent years, we’ve all seen Congress drag Big Tech CEOs past their committees and demand that they censor the fake stories and disinformation labels determined by an army of partisan fact-checkers loyal to the Democratic Party. As the cases of the other complainants Mrs Horton, Dr Victory and the Michael family show, in practice this amounts to suppressing speech that those in power do not like.

Additionally, Big Tech and government agencies are actively coordinating to remove content from platforms in accordance with guidelines from agencies such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Big tech companies and mainstream media have formed the Trusted News Initiative, which essentially takes instructions from the CDC on what information they need to fight. Tech companies are making government offers in collusion to censor unapproved ideas.

This coercion and coordination is unconstitutional. The Supreme Court ruled that Congress cannot use private actors to do what the Constitution prohibits it from doing on its own. Indeed, Big Tech has been illegally designated as the censorship arm of the US government. This should alarm you, whatever your political orientation. It is unacceptable, illegal and anti-American.

Through these lawsuits, I intend to restore freedom of speech for all Americans, Democrats, Republicans and Independents. I will never stop fighting to defend the constitutional rights and sacred freedoms of the American people.

Mr. Trump was the 45th President of the United States.

(01/15/21) Can Right-Wing Populist Sentiment Be Banished From American Life By Brute Force Social Media Censorship? Images: AP / AFP / Getty Images Composite: Mark Kelly

