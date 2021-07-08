Pakistan is an important partner on several fronts: US State Dept – Pakistan





Posted on 08 July 2021 19:08

Afghanistan’s neighbors must play a constructive role to help achieve a political settlement

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The United States said Thursday that Pakistan is an important partner on various fronts and that the two countries have common interests for peace and stability in Afghanistan.

At the weekly press conference, US State Department spokesman Ned Price while answering a question about Pakistan’s influence in bringing the Afghan Taliban, at this crucial stage, to the Doha table said Pakistan and the United States have common interests, adding that Pakistan has been helpful when it comes to this common interest for Afghanistan.

The spokesperson said that the interests of the United States and Pakistan go far beyond and include broader counterterrorism interests and the people-to-people ties that unite our two countries.

He said all of Afghanistan’s neighbors must play a constructive role in helping to bring about a lasting political settlement as well as a comprehensive ceasefire.

He said the United States will work closely together to ensure that Afghanistan’s neighbors play a constructive role in Afghanistan.

In an interview last month, Prime Minister Imran Khan said Pakistan would absolutely not allow the United States to use its soil for operations in Afghanistan.

The prime minister said he would not allow the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) to use bases on Pakistani soil for cross-border missions after US forces withdrew from Afghanistan.

Later in a Washington Post editorial, Pakistan stands ready to be a partner for peace in Afghanistan as long as the government in power “enjoys the confidence of the Afghan people.”

Khan said Pakistan cannot afford to host US bases in the ongoing war, as this will again make Pakistan a target “for the revenge of terrorists”.

“If Pakistan agreed to host US bases, from which to bomb Afghanistan, and an Afghan civil war ensued, Pakistan would again be the target of terrorists’ vengeance. We just cannot afford it. We have already paid too high a price, ”he wrote.

He also wrote: “Our countries have the same interest in this long-suffering country: a political settlement, stability, economic development and the denial of any refuge for terrorists. “

