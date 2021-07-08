Gates could lead to divorce from China

The Chinese public’s fascination with Bill and Melinda Gates is an international social phenomenon. It is also potentially a geostrategic inflection point if the couple demonstrates the vision and courage necessary to take advantage of it.

The announcement of their divorce on May 4 was seen by 830 million Chinese citizens, or nearly 60% of the Chinese population. This gives the couple a unique and unprecedented access to the Chinese people, greater than any outside entity can reach and right after the exclusive dominance of information from the Communist government itself.

Gates’ painful marital breakdown can be used, unbelievably enough, to dramatically reduce the chances of an escalating war between China and the United States over Taiwan, which senior U.S. military officials say could erupt further. sooner than expected.

Chinese President Xi Jinping () and his Communist colleagues constantly refer to nationalist Chinese public opinion as forcing them to act against Taiwan. Yet, as the Gates probably know, the average Chinese don’t care much about Taiwan’s independent existence. In fact, most admire his economic and political success, and many envy his democratic transition from dictatorship.

Bill and Melinda’s personal decision that their fans in China find overwhelming may capitalize on the intense attention the Chinese people give to their every word and deed. By issuing a single brief statement together, they can prevent what former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger called a colossal impending conflict between China and the United States that would erupt in Taiwan and quickly escalate from a regional war to a world war. Gates’ divorce itself presents an incomparable opportunity to put an end to this perilous scenario.

As Melinda said of their separation: After much thought, we have concluded that for the next phase of our lives, we cannot grow up together.

The same is true of the 70-year separation between Taiwan and China. The only conceivable way for China to achieve unification with Taiwan (not reunification since the Communist government never ruled the island) is through catastrophic war.

Indeed, former US President Richard Nixon, who in 1972 opened China to the world and opened the world to China, himself concluded in 1994 that the absorption of Taiwan by China was no longer possible, and he used the analogy of a divorcing couple to argue. He wrote in his book Beyond Peace: As a couple who have gone through a bitter divorce, China and Taiwan publicly have irreconcilable differences. The separation is permanent politically, but they are in bed together economically.

Bill and Melinda Gates can make a historic contribution to world peace by calling on Beijing to recognize the reality and do what is right for all people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait. Due to irreconcilable differences, a situation they experience in their personal lives, they could encourage the Chinese people to urge Beijing to officially divorce Taiwan and let the two live in peace and apart, while cooperating economically and culturally.

This brief but powerful message, received directly from the couple admired by most of the Chinese population, could dramatically and decisively influence Chinese public opinion, dispel notorious nationalist pressures on the Xis government, and alleviate the long-standing strategic dilemma of the Chinese. United States regarding a war on China or abandoning a friend and Democratic partner.

With this one hit, whether it’s their last act as a married couple or their first joint action as separate individuals, Bill and Melinda Gates could quietly, but dramatically eliminate one of the world’s most dangerous problems, that that generations of diplomats and strategic planners have been unable to resolve.

Of course, they could also do the opposite, as Kissinger and others have done, by pleasing a small group of Chinese leaders, and urging the people of Taiwan to accept the kind of fate that has befallen the people. from Hong Kong.

However, the Gates have indicated that they will continue to work together on their foundation and will likely always share its stated ideals in the pursuit of a better world. Mutually agreed divorce is the right thing for Bill and Melinda, and as Nixon said, it’s the right thing for Taiwan and China.

Joseph Bosco, who served as Country Director for China in the Office of the US Secretary of Defense, is a member of the Institute for Taiwan-American Studies and a member of the Advisory Board of the Global Taiwan Institutes.