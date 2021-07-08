Politics
Gates could lead to divorce from China
The Chinese public’s fascination with Bill and Melinda Gates is an international social phenomenon. It is also potentially a geostrategic inflection point if the couple demonstrates the vision and courage necessary to take advantage of it.
The announcement of their divorce on May 4 was seen by 830 million Chinese citizens, or nearly 60% of the Chinese population. This gives the couple a unique and unprecedented access to the Chinese people, greater than any outside entity can reach and right after the exclusive dominance of information from the Communist government itself.
Gates’ painful marital breakdown can be used, unbelievably enough, to dramatically reduce the chances of an escalating war between China and the United States over Taiwan, which senior U.S. military officials say could erupt further. sooner than expected.
Chinese President Xi Jinping () and his Communist colleagues constantly refer to nationalist Chinese public opinion as forcing them to act against Taiwan. Yet, as the Gates probably know, the average Chinese don’t care much about Taiwan’s independent existence. In fact, most admire his economic and political success, and many envy his democratic transition from dictatorship.
Bill and Melinda’s personal decision that their fans in China find overwhelming may capitalize on the intense attention the Chinese people give to their every word and deed. By issuing a single brief statement together, they can prevent what former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger called a colossal impending conflict between China and the United States that would erupt in Taiwan and quickly escalate from a regional war to a world war. Gates’ divorce itself presents an incomparable opportunity to put an end to this perilous scenario.
As Melinda said of their separation: After much thought, we have concluded that for the next phase of our lives, we cannot grow up together.
The same is true of the 70-year separation between Taiwan and China. The only conceivable way for China to achieve unification with Taiwan (not reunification since the Communist government never ruled the island) is through catastrophic war.
Indeed, former US President Richard Nixon, who in 1972 opened China to the world and opened the world to China, himself concluded in 1994 that the absorption of Taiwan by China was no longer possible, and he used the analogy of a divorcing couple to argue. He wrote in his book Beyond Peace: As a couple who have gone through a bitter divorce, China and Taiwan publicly have irreconcilable differences. The separation is permanent politically, but they are in bed together economically.
Bill and Melinda Gates can make a historic contribution to world peace by calling on Beijing to recognize the reality and do what is right for all people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait. Due to irreconcilable differences, a situation they experience in their personal lives, they could encourage the Chinese people to urge Beijing to officially divorce Taiwan and let the two live in peace and apart, while cooperating economically and culturally.
This brief but powerful message, received directly from the couple admired by most of the Chinese population, could dramatically and decisively influence Chinese public opinion, dispel notorious nationalist pressures on the Xis government, and alleviate the long-standing strategic dilemma of the Chinese. United States regarding a war on China or abandoning a friend and Democratic partner.
With this one hit, whether it’s their last act as a married couple or their first joint action as separate individuals, Bill and Melinda Gates could quietly, but dramatically eliminate one of the world’s most dangerous problems, that that generations of diplomats and strategic planners have been unable to resolve.
Of course, they could also do the opposite, as Kissinger and others have done, by pleasing a small group of Chinese leaders, and urging the people of Taiwan to accept the kind of fate that has befallen the people. from Hong Kong.
However, the Gates have indicated that they will continue to work together on their foundation and will likely always share its stated ideals in the pursuit of a better world. Mutually agreed divorce is the right thing for Bill and Melinda, and as Nixon said, it’s the right thing for Taiwan and China.
Joseph Bosco, who served as Country Director for China in the Office of the US Secretary of Defense, is a member of the Institute for Taiwan-American Studies and a member of the Advisory Board of the Global Taiwan Institutes.
Comments will be moderated. Keep comments relevant to the article. Comments containing abusive and obscene language, personal attacks of any kind or promotion will be removed and the user banned. The final decision will be at the discretion of the Taipei Times.
Sources
2/ https://www.taipeitimes.com/News/editorials/archives/2021/07/09/2003760543
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]