DPR says Jokowi did not submit name of candidate for TNI commander





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – Commission I DPR member Sukamta said that so far President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) did not submit the name of the candidate for the post of commander of the TNI to replace Marshal Menggantikan Hadi Tjahjanto. It is known that Hadi will retire in November 2021. The four-star senior officer was appointed commander of the TNI in December 2017. “There is no (name of the candidate for the post of commander-in-chief) from the president yet,” Sukamta said by text message to Mr. CNNIndonesia.com, Thursday (8/7). Sukamta also said that so far there has been no discussion regarding the change in senior military leadership. “There has been no discussion so far,” he said. The names of the Chief of the Army Staff (KSAD) Andika Perkasa and the Chief of the Naval Staff (KSAL) Admiral Yudo Margono would replace Hadi’s post. If you refer to the dimensions, currently it is the Navy which has the turn to hold the command staff of the TNI. But all decisions remain in the hands of Jokowi, still the president. However, the views of former Cabinet Secretary Andi Widjajanto are different. According to him, the candidate for the post of commander-in-chief of the TNI to replace Hadi must have a chemistry or a proximity with the Minister of Defense Prabowo Subianto. This is linked to the modernization of the main weapon system (defense equipment) amid the economic difficulties that will certainly be faced in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic. “You have to look at the chemistry between the three chiefs of staff and the defense minister. So that they can jointly oversee defense modernization in the future,” Andi said in a discussion held by HMI online, Wednesday (7/7). (tst / off)



