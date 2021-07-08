Prime Minister Imran Khan calls on nation to observe COVID-19 SOPs on Eid ul Adha





Prime Minister Imran Khan speaking to media on Thursday, July 8, 2021. Screenshot via Twitter / GovtofPakistan.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday called on the public to adhere to COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs), especially on the occasion of Eid ul Adha, to contain the spread of the new coronavirus.

Addressing the nation, the prime minister said given the growing number of coronavirus cases in the country, there is a need for everyone to wear a mask.

“Even though I know people are fed up with following SOPs around the world and understand it, I would like to call the masses again to [at least] wear a mask at all times so the country can be saved from the possible fourth wave of the pandemic, ”he said.

“It is a very easy job to wear a mask, and this simple step can save the country and our economy from disaster.”

The prime minister explained that masks should be worn at all times whenever someone is in a confined space with other people, including weddings, restaurants and bedrooms, as the risks of the virus spreading in indoor environments are extremely high.

“If someone is in the open, for example in a park, they can take off their mask, but when they are inside a bus or a car with other people, for example , he must wear a mask “, explained the Prime Minister while holding a mask in his hands.

Prime Minister Imran Khan warned the nation of the dangers of the Delta variant which first appeared in India and said India, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Indonesia are currently suffering from it.

“Considering the current situation in countries like Afghanistan, where there is a serious shortage of oxygen, I would like to say a few things to the nation,” the Prime Minister said.

He praised the government, especially the National Command and Operations Center (NCOC) for conducting research and making timely decisions to prevent the spread of the virus.

The prime minister further said that Pakistan was the only Muslim country to have kept mosques open for two consecutive Ramazans thanks to the efforts, monitoring and preventive measures of the NCOC as well as the cooperative attitude of the nation.

“It is also thanks to the cooperation of the Pakistani nation that the government was able to save the country from a catastrophic situation. [like other countries], said the Prime Minister.

Right now, however, coronavirus cases in the country are increasing suddenly after dropping due to the arrival of the Delta variant in the country, he said.

Prime Minister Khan said that across the world poverty has spread and the poor have had to suffer because of the blockages.

“I would therefore ask Pakistanis to wear masks and to respect precautions, especially on the occasion of Eid ul Adha,” he said.

“The government has put a lot of pressure on people to join the SOPs and I appreciate the nation for being with us, but if you want to avoid further blockages and restrictions, keep wearing a mask,” did he declare.

Towards the end of his speech, the Prime Minister also urged people to get vaccinated. He added that even though Pakistan does not manufacture the coronavirus vaccine on its own and the vaccination campaign is not as rapid as in the United States, for example, people should take advantage of the vaccines available in the country and to get vaccinated. as soon as possible.

