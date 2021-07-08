Reviews | Should Trump replace Buchanan as the worst president ever?





Re Maybe Trump Wasnt the Worst President Ever ?, by Mark K. Updegrove (Opinion guest essay, nytimes.com, July 1):

James Buchanan long held last place in the rankings of American presidents, but thanks to Donald Trump, he seemed on the verge of giving up this ignominy. After all, Mr. Trump appeared to be the strongest candidate in the past 100 years to displace Buchanan. Unfortunately for Buchanan, the 142 presidential historians who participated in C-SPAN just released the 2021 Presidential Historians Poll have decided otherwise.

Apparently, Buchanan’s encouragement of the Supreme Court ruling upholding slavery in the Dred Scott case, approving fraudulent election results in the Kansas Territory to support his admission to the Union as a state slavery and the lack of response to seceding states from the Union were seen as more incompetent than Mr Trumps being the only president standing in the way of the peaceful transfer of power and mismanagement of a pandemic that has so far reached ‘now more than 600,000 deaths in the United States.

For the love of the country, there will hopefully be no future contenders for the title of worst president of all time.

Gene Harrington Ellicott City, Maryland.

Over time, historians have become more generous in their assessments of the performance of Republican presidents, such as Dwight Eisenhower and Ronald Reagan. But the weather will not be so good for Donald Trump.

Mr. Trump has yet to be held accountable for many of his actions during his tenure, including the obstruction of justice cases cited in the Mueller Report, perpetrating the big lie about the 2020 presidential election and inciting a murderous insurgency on the Capitol. . Additionally, the Manhattan district attorney’s prosecution of the Trump Organization is just the beginning of several potential criminal cases against Mr. Trump in various states.

When C-SPAN releases its next presidential ranking, Mr. Trump could very well move James Buchanan to the bottom of the list.

Jack NargundkarGermantown, Maryland.

When you try to overthrow the government of the United States, it makes you the worst president ever, no matter what happened while you were in office.

Patricia Wilson Madison, Wisconsin.

How my father, Edgar Snow, talked about China

These events have been interpreted as a call to report only positive news about China and to avoid criticism of the country, prompting some to argue that Snow’s relationship with Mao Zedong was comfortable and his independence compromised. In truth, Snow believed in free, independent, factual reporting. He has repeatedly resisted the efforts of others to dictate, edit, or censor what he wrote, be it Chiang Kai-shek, Joseph McCarthy, Stalinist officials in Moscow, or Chinese and American officials during the Cold War. .

Those who think Edgar Snow would support the current Chinese government’s repressive policies towards journalists are either ignorant of the true meaning of his work or guilty of using it for their own ends.

Sian SnowFounex, Switzerland

Those left behind in the recovery

Re New York Trails Rest of the US in Virus Rebound (front page, June 21) and The American Renaissance Has Begun, by David Brooks (column, June 18):

The forecast of a patchy economic recovery in New York stands in stark contrast to Mr Brooks’ glowing report of an economic revival amid Covid. As he observes, many people have left New York and San Francisco for more rural areas like Idaho and the Hudson Valley. A significant number of these urban-rural migrants are well-off and work from home.

If this fortuitous arrangement survives the pandemic, the prospects of an economic boom and social renewal will almost certainly leave behind hourly workers and small business owners who depend on urban commuters.

Homework is either impractical or simply prohibited for the majority of low-wage workers. It is this large segment of the workforce that seems least likely to explode as the economy reopens.

Matthew AuerAthens, Georgia. The writer is professor of public and international affairs at the University of Georgia.

Outdoor dining? For me, not yet

Re Outdoor Dinings Next Challenge, by Pete Wells (Critics Notebook, Food, June 30):

The initial goal of building outdoor dining structures this year was to provide air circulation and social distancing made necessary by the pandemic. These two qualities are unfortunately lacking in many catering establishments in which I had hoped to dine but could not safely choose.

As someone whose health problems prevent vaccination, I have to see and complain that many of these facilities do not meet these standards.

Yes, the design of these exterior pieces is becoming more and more attractive and even impressive. But they really don’t meet my needs for adequate ventilation and space for social distancing. I was hoping that I could easily pick a place to dine, but unfortunately I have to wait until we hit collective immunity.

Jessica FrommTeaneck, NJ

