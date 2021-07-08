Stay away from the media and stay in Delhi until independence day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued a five-point directive to the 43 newly inducted ministers of his cabinet after the swearing-in ceremony. He wants them to be accessible, punctual and polite in the performance of their ministerial functions and in their interactions with officials and the public.

A newly inducted minister from Maharashtra, who did not want to be appointed, told the Free Press Journal, The prime minister warned from the start that there would be zero tolerance for corruption, while stressing the need for a functioning transparent by adhering to stipulated standards and procedures. He reiterated his Na Khaunga slogan, Na Khane Doonga (I will not indulge in corruption and I will not allow anyone else to do so) to ensure corruption-free operation.

The PM’s message was: Execute or perish. He called on all newly inducted ministers to get to work immediately, study their respective departments and focus on decision-making without delay. Ministers were asked to conduct periodic reviews and closely monitor implementation in order to avoid red tape and administrative squabbles, the minister said. He added that the performance of each minister would be under the prime minister’s scanner.

In addition, the minister said that the prime minister had demanded that none of the newly inducted ministers leave New Delhi until Independence Day and avoid speaking to the media and staying away from the media. The prime minister strictly urged ministers to avoid briefing the media every now and then and to exercise restraint, the minister added.

More importantly, ministers were asked to stick to political issues when questioned by the press and media, but to refrain from making political comments. The minister admitted that the prime minister’s diktat may be as a result of the recent controversy between Twitter and the government and at a time when the opposition is targeting the Center on a range of issues.

The Prime Minister personally spoke to the 43 ministers and offered photo ops. He was forthright in his message to fully exploit the opportunity to work as a minister and to serve the country. The prime minister called on all ministers to avoid celebrations and congratulations and to strictly follow the Covid-19 protocol, the minister said.

Adherence to the Covid-19 standards has been highlighted, especially in light of the fact that the courts have made scathing observations on the Election Commission for not doing enough to force appropriate COVID behavior by political parties and prevent them from violating protocol.