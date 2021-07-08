Trump foe Michael Avenatti convicted in Nike extortion case





Lawyer Michael Avenatti arrives for his sentencing hearing in an extortion program against Nike, at the United States Courthouse in the Manhattan New York neighborhood (SDNY) in New York, United States, July 8, 2021.

Brendan McDermid | Reuters

Michael Avenatti, the brash lawyer who had been one of the main enemies of then President Donald Trump was sentenced to 30 months in prison on Thursday for a cheeky and botched ploy to extort the sportswear giant Nike up to $ 25 million.

That sentence was well below the nine years that was the lower end of the sentence range suggested by federal guidelines, and nowhere near a “substantial” prison sentence requested by federal prosecutors for the California lawyer.

“I alone destroyed my career, my relationships and my life. And there is no doubt that I have to pay,” Avenatti, 50, told Judge Paul Gardephe in Manhattan Federal Court before his conviction. .

“I am so sorry for all the pain I have caused Mr. Franklin and others,” said Avenatti, referring to his former client Gary Franklin, an amateur basketball coach.

Avenatti’s conviction came more than three years after he gained widespread fame and infamy for his bombastic portrayal of pornstar Stormy Daniels, who received a payment of $ 130,000 from Trump’s personal attorney, Michael Cohen before the 2016 presidential election to silence her. on allegations that she had sex with Trump years before he showed up to the White House.

Daniels is one of many former Avenatti clients he’s been accused of defrauding in two other separate federal lawsuits, one of which is set to begin next week in California.

Gardephe said that in the Nike ploy, “Mr. Avenatti’s conduct was scandalous”.

“He hijacked his client’s claims and used it to advance his own agenda, which was to extort millions of dollars from Nike,” said the judge, who also sentenced Avenatti to three years at liberty under surveillance for the case, in which Avenatti was sentenced to trial last year.

“He outright betrayed his client,” Gardephe said.

Nike’s reaction to the decision was brief. “The verdict and the sentence speak for themselves,” the company said.

Franklin had retained Avenatti to continue reforming Nike, which Franklin said corruptly paid amateur players and their families.

Avenatti then leveraged that claim in early 2019 to demand not only a settlement with Franklin, but also a more lucrative advisory deal from Nike for him and high-power attorney Mark Geragos in exchange for avoiding a conference. press during which he would broadcast Franklin’s claims.

Avenatti warned Nike’s attorney that the claims could “take ten billion dollars out of your client’s market capitalization.”

“I’m not kidding with that, and I don’t continue to play games,” Avenatti told Nike lawyers shortly before his arrest.

Attorney Michael Avenatti steps out, following his conviction for an extortion scheme against Nike Inc., at the United States courthouse in New York on July 8, 2021.

Brendan McDermid | Reuters

Gardephe noted this language during Thursday’s hearing, where he said: “Mr. Avenatti had gotten drunk on the power of his platform, or what he perceived to be the power of his platform. . “

But Gardephe added that Avenatti deserved a lighter sentence than the range recommended by federal guidelines of nine years to 11 years and three months because, the judge said that for the first time in the case, “Mr. Avenatti expressed what I believe to have serious remorse today. “

The judge also cited the brutal conditions in which Avenatti was held for several months in a Manhattan federal prison after his arrest in 2019.

And Gardephe vividly noted, justifying the lower sentence than recommended, how federal prosecutors failed to indict Geragos in criminal matters despite what they said was his active participation with Avenatti in the shakedown.

The judge ordered Avenatti, who remains on bail, to surrender on September 15 to begin his sentence, which Gardephe recommended serving in the federal prison camp in Sheridan, Oregon.

Avenatti’s lawyers had asked for a sentence of only six months.

In his statement to Gardephe, Avenatti noted that as a child, while other children dreamed of becoming professional athletes, he said: “I dreamed of becoming a lawyer. To become a litigator.

“About doing good, and pursuing and obtaining justice.”

“For years I did this, but then I got lost. I betrayed my own values, my friends, my family and myself,” he said.

“I betrayed my profession. I became motivated by the things that don’t matter in life. Over the past two years, Your Honor, I have wondered why this had to happen,” said said Avenatti, who admitted he will never work as a lawyer again.

“I learned that all the fame, notoriety of money in the world doesn’t make sense,” Avenatti said.

Avenatti collapsed and took a few moments to regroup as he spoke of the effects of his driving on his three children.

He said that while most people want their children to be proud of their father, in the case of his three children, “I want them to be ashamed” of him.

“Because if they are ashamed, that means their moral compass is exactly what it should be,” he said.

In his trial next week, Avenatti is charged with crimes, including defrauding customers with millions of dollars. One of these clients was a paraplegic with mental health problems.

Avenatti is due to return to Manhattan federal court next year to stand trial on charges related to the alleged Daniels scam, over the $ 300,000 in proceeds for a book she wrote.

As in the Nike case, Avenatti pleaded not guilty in the other two cases.

In Thursday’s sentencing, Assistant United States Attorney Matthew Podolsky told Gardephe that Avenatti had a “profound lack of remorse” for his conduct.

“It’s about taking advantage of people and abusing power and trust,” Podolsky said.

“He saw Mr. Franklin as a way to get rich, to make Mr. Avenatti richer.”

But Avenatti’s attorney, Perry, argued for leniency, saying: “He had an epic downfall, he was publicly humiliated.”

Perry said that Avenatti, while pursuing and then gaining a career in law, “really wanted to be the David fighting the Goliath.”

But, she noted, “He’s certainly lost his way as it goes, and he knows it.”

“I can tell you… he’s a completely humiliated man who was beaten up, all on his own,” Perry said.

Perry also pleaded for less jail time because of the disparity between the way Avenatti was treated and the way Geragos was treated.

“It is impossible to discern a distinction between the conduct of Mr. Avenatti and that of Mark Geragos, whom they have not charged at all,” said lawyer Danya Perry.

“Nike’s lawyers on the other side thought Mr. Geragos was a full participant, and they felt as threatened and extorted from him as they did from Mr. Avenatti.”

The contrast between the tearful and contrite Avenatti on Thursday and the sharp-tongued, Twitter-obsessed lawyer he was in 2018 was dramatic.

Avenatti for months that year blasted Trump and former Trump personal attorney Michael Cohen after revealing that Cohen paid Daniels money for silence to avoid hurting Trump’s chances of winning the White House . Trump denies having had sex with Daniels.

After the secret money scheme was revealed, Avenatti was an almost constant presence on cable TV news shows, where he attacked Trump and Cohen.

Avenatti’s notoriety and popularity with some opponents of Trump grew so high that at one point he flirted with the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

But the attorney’s publicity blitz came when he was under millions of dollars in debt, a burden that prosecutors say led him to commit the series of serious crimes he was charged with in early 2019. .

Cohen, who served more than a year in prison for crimes that included a campaign finance violation linked to Daniels’ payment, said in a Twitter post that he listened to Avenatti’s conviction via a line telephone set up due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Despite my contempt for Avenatti for all the lies he told about me, I was glad that the guideline from 108 to 135 months had been drastically reduced by a measured and logical judge,” Cohen tweeted. “Job well done by @Edanyaperry,” he added, using the Twitter account of Perry, Avenatti’s attorney.

CNBC’s Jessica Golden contributed to this report.

