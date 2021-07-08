Six years after crackdown, Chinese human rights lawyers “struggle to exist” – Radio Free Asia

Six years after Beijing police raided the offices and key members of the now defunct Beijing law firm Fengrui, rights attorneys Wang Yu and Wang Quanzhang say their profession no longer really exists in the city. following a prolonged crackdown by the ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

The July 9, 2015 raid on Fengrui and the arrests of Wang Yu, Wang Quanzhang, and dozens of other lawyers, law firm members and associate activists launched a nationwide operation targeting the profession on a scale without previous.

Less than a decade later, lawyers who continue to handle cases deemed politically sensitive by the CCP can expect to lose their business licenses, which are subject to annual review, or are themselves detained, harassed or sentenced. in jail.

Wang Yu, who was honored by the United States as an International Woman of Courage (IWOC) this year, was held incommunicado again in March after failing to attend an online awards ceremony.

The award came as she and her husband Bao Longjun were helping in the case of Niu Tengyu, who is currently serving a 14-year prison sentence for allegedly posting a photo of Xi Mingze, daughter of CCP General Secretary Xi Jinping, on the same site Zhina. Wiki, an act which was later blamed by the police on Niu’s Vulgar Wiki.

She says there are still many restrictions in her daily life, despite being released following the 2015 crackdown.

“I don’t have a passport and I can’t apply for one,” Wang told RFA in a recent interview. “My ability to travel, even in China, is often restricted.”

“For example, when I went to Guangdong, the Guangdong State Security Police put me under surveillance and I was detained by the State Security Police when I went to Shanghai. She said.

“It’s hard for me to get back to a normal life,” Wang said. “It’s not just a matter of injustice; their behavior is completely illegal.”

Threats from the authorities

When Wang Yu, who has been stripped of his lawyer’s license, tries to help the defendants as their personal agent, instead of being their lawyer, the authorities impose far more demands on him than they do. would do for an ordinary member of the public. , she said.

She also tried to help Chongqing billionaire detainee Li Huaiqing on suspicion of “incitement to subvert state power.”

But it comes at a high cost, including threats from authorities that she herself could be jailed if she continues to get involved in human rights cases.

“When we helped in these two cases, we used the law to fight for the rights of the parties, but in the process we continued to hit a brick wall and we couldn’t get justice at all. “she said.

“We have also been personally threatened and repressed, and other lawyers [who work with us] were warned that they would lose their licenses if they did not go out of business, ”Wang Yu said.

“Chinese laws are unnecessary, and just there to be pretty,” she said. “They are never used to curb the government or anyone in a position of power: they are there to curb anyone who disobeys.”

She added: “We lawyers are struggling to survive and to work, but there is less and less room to do so, and we can barely keep our heads above water.”

“A more effective action”

Human rights lawyer Wang Quanzhang, who was held incommunicado for about three years following the 2015 crackdown and later sentenced to prison, said he had not given up on trying. to help those who are struggling against the Chinese legal system, which remains in the grip of the ruling CCP.

“When I share my experience with new victims, I will talk about how to react if they are arrested, how to communicate with a powerful department and, if their loved ones are arrested, how to support them from the outside,” he said. he declares.

“In this way, they can take more effective measures and make the detained people safer,” said Wang Quanzhang.

“They take into account my experience and the fact that I am a tenacious human rights defender, and they also need my support and encouragement.

But Wang Quanzhang encountered insurmountable obstacles when he attempted to seek justice on his own, in the form of appeals and complaints about his treatment while in incommunicado detention.

“I wrote petitions and complaints, but when I went to court to file a civil complaint, they said I couldn’t file a complaint because I was blacklisted,” he said. he declares.

Translated and edited by Luisetta Mudie.