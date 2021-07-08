Defamation laws, the Supreme Court and Donald Trump’s not-so-funny campaign pledge





Such a move would not only embolden those, like Trump, who are trying to bury free speech under a pile of costly litigation, but it could also raise very legitimate concerns about widespread disinformation in the age of social media. a rapid pace, expressed by one of these jurists, Judge Neil Gorsuch, worse not better.

The Supreme Court has long defended fiercely the First Amendment protections of free speech, whether it is a newspaper’s right to publish articles exposing the government’s lies about the Vietnam War or the rights of the pom- cheerleaders use foul language on Snapchat.

Few cases embody the principle of the First Amendment ban on government actions restricting free speech, or of the press more than New York Times v. Sullivan, the very case that Gorsuch suggests is outdated. This ruling and its offspring created a veritable standard of malice for libel suits brought by public officials and other well-known public figures or by those who embed themselves in public controversies. These figures must prove that the alleged defamatory statements are not only false, but also that they were either known to be false or made with reckless disregard for their truthfulness.

A unanimous Supreme Court ruled in 1964: A rule requiring the critic of official conduct to guarantee the veracity of all his factual assertions and to do so under penalty of defamation judgments of almost unlimited amount leads to comparable self-censorship.

Further, Judge Hugo Black noted in his agreement that the lawsuit at issue, filed by an Alabama Police Commissioner based on an ad posted by civil rights leaders in The Times criticizing the police treatment of student protesters, was part of a campaign threatening other such massive verdicts. just around the corner for media that dare to criticize public officials.

But Gorsuch, in a dissent to a court order refusing to take on a libel case last week, signaled he believes times have changed.

Now, private citizens can become public figures on social media overnight, deplores Gorsuch. Individuals can be considered famous because of their notoriety in certain channels of our now highly segmented media even though they remain unknown in most.

As a former litigator on the plaintiff side, trust me, the answer to this problem is not more lawsuits. Even baseless lawsuits force news agencies to burn resources that most media outlets, especially smaller ones, without inexhaustible funding or defamation insurance coverage, do not have.

It is not a theoretical concern. Take the example of PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel, whose campaign to bring down Gawker took the form of funding the lawsuits of victims who were also the subject of coverage of online websites. A verdict in favor of Hulk Hogan in a Thiel-backed lawsuit over a leaked sex video served that purpose: Gawker bowed.

Gorsuch rightly notes that the law often can’t keep up with technology, and judges, even at the highest court in the land, are often not on the cutting edge of technology.

But Sullivan’s public personality standard gives the courts both the guidance and discretion they need to tackle the toughest cases. Gorsuch is right, Instagram fame can be fleeting. But in a libel case, Sullivan allows the impact of that fame to be limited depending on its duration and scope. Will it always be easy? No, but making tough calls is what judges do.

Gorsuch’s approach would not only be futile in tackling online disinformation from anonymous online posters beyond the reach of civil complaints, but it would also be hailed by Trump and his supporters as evidence of his baseless campaign claims and would fuel the very conspiracy. the state of mind and erosion of public trust in the press that Gorsuch warns against.

According to a Gallup poll, 6 in 10 Americans already have little or no confidence in the media to report the news fully, accurately and fairly. The former president can certainly take credit for it. The Supreme Court should not make matters worse.

