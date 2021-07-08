UK Parliament urged to criminalize all acts insulting Prophet Muhammad





For us Muslims, Prophet Muhammad (PUHM) is everything. It forms the basis of who we are and who we are, said British lawmaker Naz Shah

London: British lawmaker Naz Shah on Monday urged the British Parliament to pass a law criminalizing all insulting, blasphemous and defamatory acts against the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him).

Participating in a debate on a bill to criminalize statuary vandalism, Naz Shah, a Labor MP, highlighted the emotional pain and stress caused to Muslims in the UK and around the world by blasphemous acts, as well as offensive cartoons and cartoons on several occasions. published in Europe.

“If people can understand the emotional connection with the statues, then they can understand the connection that Muslims have with the Prophet Muhammad,” she said.

We cannot pretend that a Western liberal democracy like Britain ignores sentiment when it comes to such situations, while passing legislation in Parliament today that places such importance on the protection of human beings. statues based on commemorative sentiments, she said addressing the British Parliament. .

Watch Naz Shah speak in the British Parliament

As a Muslim, for me and for millions of Muslims across this country and the quarter of the world’s population that is Muslim too, with every day and every breath there is not a single thing in the world that we commemorate and honor more than our beloved Prophet Muhammad (peace_be_upon_him), she said.

But when fanatics and racists vilify, slander or curse our Prophet (PBUH), just as some people do with Churchill, the emotional harm done to our hearts is unbearable, she said.

“Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) forms the basis of our identity”

This is because Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) is the leader of two billion Muslims who commemorate him in their hearts, honor him in their lives, she said.

For us Muslims, Prophet Muhammad (PUHM) is everything. It forms the basis of our identity and our very existence, she said.

“While this law will now protect civil order and emotional damage for secular and political figures such as Oliver Cromwell and Churchill and not necessarily for figures other than many in modern Britain, hold to heart like Jesus, The Prophet Muhammad (pbuh), Moses, Raam, Buddha, Guru Nanak and many others, it shows that we recognize that there is such a thing as emotional evil “, she said declared.

“We have to ask ourselves, when finding a careful balance to protect from such emotional damage, can there be a hierarchy of feelings? She asked as she finished her speech.

“Islamophobia and anti-Semitism”

Naz Shah’s speech in the British parliament came amid growing cases of hate crimes against Muslims, Islam and the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in Europe and other parts of the world.

Addressing the issue during a meeting with ambassadors from member countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan had previously equated Islamophobia with anti-Semitism.

Islamophobia exists just like anti-Semitism, ”Imran Khan said during a speech to ambassadors of OIC countries last month.

“However, it has become a political tool to silence critics of Islam. Criticism of any religion is not the same as discrimination against its followers, he said and said. urged Muslim nations to vehemently counter Islamophobia and Islam’s false equation with radicalization and terrorism.

