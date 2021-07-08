Allen Weisselberg fired from Trump Scotland golf course





The Trump organization’s chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, has been fired from one of Trump’s golf courses in Scotland. The termination follows a 15-count indictment against Weisselberg and the Trump Organization. Weisselberg’s attorneys did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment. See more stories on the Insider business page.

Allen Weisselberg, chief financial officer of the Trump Organization, was fired as director and controller of one of former President Donald Trump’s golf courses in Scotland a week after the executive and the company were charged with tax crimes.

A notice filed with Companies House, the UK’s private company registry on Thursday, showed Weisselberg was dismissed as a director of Trump International Golf Club Scotland, a holding company that owns the Trump Aberdeenshire golf resort, Trump International Golf Links .

He was also fired as a “person with significant control,” a designation for someone with influence over how a business is run, according to another opinion.

Trump’s sons Eric and Donald Trump Jr. remain directors of the company, and Trump Jr. is now the only person with significant control. Donald Trump resigned as a director in January 2017, when he became president, according to Companies House records.

A Companies House notice filed Thursday said Weisselberg had been fired as director of Trump International Golf Club Scotland. Business House

Weisselberg was appointed one of the company’s four directors in 2006, when Trump bought the land in Aberdeenshire which he transformed into a luxury golf resort.

Eric Trump remains the sole director of Trump’s other Scottish golf company, Golf Recreation Scotland.

On July 1, prosecutors in the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office announced an indictment of 15 counts against Weisselberg and the Trump Organization, alleging a massive tax evasion scheme involving Weisselberg dodging taxes on 1.7 million dollars in personal income.

Weisselberg and the Trump Organization have pleaded not guilty to the charges against him. A special grand jury investigation into the finances of the Trump Organization is underway.

Prosecutors are looking to “tip” Weisselberg into cooperating with their investigation, which also examines whether the company has distorted its finances to pay low taxes while securing favorable rates on insurance and bank loans.

Weisselberg’s attorneys and a representative from the Trump Organization did not immediately respond to Insiders’ requests for comment regarding Weisselberg’s dismissal from Trump International Golf Club Scotland.

