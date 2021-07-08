Politics
China warns Japan against defending Taiwan
The Chinese Communist Party warns Japan that it will “dig its own grave” if the country sides with the United States in defending Taiwan in the event of an invasion – adding that Japan is “powerless against the Chinese military” .
“Japan does not dare to face China alone. If Japan gets involved militarily in the Taiwan question, it will be Japan that digs its own grave, ”said an editorial published Wednesday in the Communist Party spokesperson Global Times.
“Japan’s military capability is completely restricted by the United States and has no independent combat capability. It is easy for the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) to cripple the attack capacity of the Japanese Self-Defense Forces. Japan itself is powerless against the Chinese military, ”said the article, written by Song Zhongping, a Chinese military expert and TV commentator.
The editorial said China would view Japan as a threat if it aided US forces.
“If Japan cooperates with the United States to carry out military actions against China, especially on the island of Taiwan or the Diaoyu Islands, Beijing will see this decision as engaging in a military conflict with China. In this sense, Japan will become the target of the Chinese military strike. This will endanger the survival of Japan, ”Song wrote.
The article was written in response to comments made by Japanese Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso during a fundraising dinner for a fellow lawmaker on Monday evening.
“If a major problem were to arise in Taiwan, it wouldn’t be an exaggeration to say that it could be related to a situation threatening survival (for Japan),” Aso said.
A Chinese attack on Taiwan would create a dangerous situation for Japan – one that would force the country to decide whether to exercise its right of collective self-defense or to come to the aid of an ally.
“We need to seriously think about whether Okinawa could be next,” Aso said.
In a speech marking the 100th anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party, President Xi Jinping pledged to complete “reunification” with Taiwan.
Solving the Taiwan question and achieving full homeland reunification are the unwavering historical tasks of the Chinese Communist Party and the common aspiration of all Chinese people, Xi said in the July 1 speech near Tiananmen Square.
“All the sons and daughters of China, including compatriots on both sides of the Taiwan Strait, must work together and advance in solidarity, resolutely breaking any Taiwan independence plot,” Xi said.
Although Taiwan is sovereign, China regards it as part of its territory and is committed to recapturing the island nation as part of its one-China policy.
In the Global Times article, the author said that Japanese politicians were spouting “a lot of nonsense” by signaling that they agreed if the United States stood up for Taiwan.
Saying that Japan “wishes to fish in troubled waters,” Song argued that without the intervention of the United States, Japan would flee.
“But if Japan is on its own, it will probably tend to step back or compromise when it comes to China today,” he said.
“Japan is not a country with full sovereignty, militarily, diplomatically or politically. The reason why Japan continues to tout so-called external threats is obvious: it must constantly exaggerate the situation in order to be able to make it into public opinion to support the revision of its pacifist constitution, ”the article said.
“As long as Japan crosses China’s red line, the PLA will have no choice but to retaliate,” the editorial concluded.
With post wires
Sources
2/ https://nypost.com/2021/07/08/chinese-issues-warning-to-japan-over-defense-of-taiwan/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]