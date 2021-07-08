China warns Japan against defending Taiwan

The Chinese Communist Party warns Japan that it will “dig its own grave” if the country sides with the United States in defending Taiwan in the event of an invasion – adding that Japan is “powerless against the Chinese military” .

“Japan does not dare to face China alone. If Japan gets involved militarily in the Taiwan question, it will be Japan that digs its own grave, ”said an editorial published Wednesday in the Communist Party spokesperson Global Times.

“Japan’s military capability is completely restricted by the United States and has no independent combat capability. It is easy for the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) to cripple the attack capacity of the Japanese Self-Defense Forces. Japan itself is powerless against the Chinese military, ”said the article, written by Song Zhongping, a Chinese military expert and TV commentator.

China has warned Japan about the country’s potential stance on Taiwan. Alamy Stock Photo

The editorial said China would view Japan as a threat if it aided US forces.

“If Japan cooperates with the United States to carry out military actions against China, especially on the island of Taiwan or the Diaoyu Islands, Beijing will see this decision as engaging in a military conflict with China. In this sense, Japan will become the target of the Chinese military strike. This will endanger the survival of Japan, ”Song wrote.

The article was written in response to comments made by Japanese Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso during a fundraising dinner for a fellow lawmaker on Monday evening.

Song Zhongping is the author of the opinion piece claiming that Japan “will dig its own grave” if it follows the United States in its support for Taiwan. World time

“If a major problem were to arise in Taiwan, it wouldn’t be an exaggeration to say that it could be related to a situation threatening survival (for Japan),” Aso said.

A Chinese attack on Taiwan would create a dangerous situation for Japan – one that would force the country to decide whether to exercise its right of collective self-defense or to come to the aid of an ally.

“We need to seriously think about whether Okinawa could be next,” Aso said.

In a speech marking the 100th anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party, President Xi Jinping pledged to complete “reunification” with Taiwan.

Solving the Taiwan question and achieving full homeland reunification are the unwavering historical tasks of the Chinese Communist Party and the common aspiration of all Chinese people, Xi said in the July 1 speech near Tiananmen Square.

“All the sons and daughters of China, including compatriots on both sides of the Taiwan Strait, must work together and advance in solidarity, resolutely breaking any Taiwan independence plot,” Xi said.

Although Taiwan is sovereign, China regards it as part of its territory and is committed to recapturing the island nation as part of its one-China policy.

In the Global Times article, the author said that Japanese politicians were spouting “a lot of nonsense” by signaling that they agreed if the United States stood up for Taiwan.

Japanese Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Taro Aso said a “major problem” in Taiwan could lead to a “situation threatening the survival” of Japan. Tomohiro Ohsumi / Getty Images

Saying that Japan “wishes to fish in troubled waters,” Song argued that without the intervention of the United States, Japan would flee.

“But if Japan is on its own, it will probably tend to step back or compromise when it comes to China today,” he said.

“Japan is not a country with full sovereignty, militarily, diplomatically or politically. The reason why Japan continues to tout so-called external threats is obvious: it must constantly exaggerate the situation in order to be able to make it into public opinion to support the revision of its pacifist constitution, ”the article said.

Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers a speech at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China. Andrea Verdelli / Getty Images

“As long as Japan crosses China’s red line, the PLA will have no choice but to retaliate,” the editorial concluded.

