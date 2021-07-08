Visit to Cyprus likely by FM as a sign of support





Ahead of the planned party prepared by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in occupied northern Cyprus on July 20 and amid concerns over how talks for a Cypriot settlement will unfold in the coming months, Athens and Nicosia remain in permanent contact, with a possible visit to the island. nation by Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias under consideration. The aim is to send a clear message of support to Cyprus. At the same time, faced with the pressure for a resumption of negotiations on the Cyprus issue, Athens and Nicosia are seeking to set certain parameters concerning the context of these new negotiations. For their part, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel have clearly expressed their concern that the resumption of talks may be hampered by Ankara’s actions, particularly in the cases where it is considered to modify the status of the fenced town. of Varosha go ahead. A number of European Union officials have reportedly viewed Erdogan’s planned holiday, which also coincides with the anniversary of the Turkish invasion of Cyprus in 1974, as a way to put pressure on the Cypriot leadership to initiate talks on Ankara terms, pushing for a solution. Meanwhile, diplomatic sources in Athens have dismissed accusations by Turkish officials that Greece is a safe haven for terrorist organizations, recalling how the US State Department and the Treasury recently announced sanctions against three people and a Turkey-based company that coordinated the promotion of finance and other assistance to the militant group Islamic State. The same sources pointed out that this is the fifth time since April 2019 that the US Treasury Department has imposed sanctions on individuals who support the Islamic State and are based in Turkey. They also pointed to a recent report by the Inspector General of the US Treasury Department that Islamic State is using Turkey to transfer money internationally, often relying on logistics centers in Turkey.

