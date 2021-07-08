PM Narendra Modi – The New Indian Express





Through PTI NEW DELHI: Expressing concern at the sight of crowded places with people not meeting COVID-19 standards, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that there should be no room for recklessness or complacency and that a single mistake would have a far-reaching impact and could weaken the fight against the pandemic. It’s not a pleasant sight and it should instill in us a “sense of fear,” Modi said, referring to photos and videos of crowded places circling as he interacted with cabinet members. a day after redesigning and expanding it. . People are seen without wearing masks or following social distancing standards, he said, according to sources. READ ALSO: Actively pursue improving the availability of the COVID vaccine through imports – Government He pointed out that India’s fight against the pandemic is underway with all vigor, the vaccination program continues steadily and the number of tests is also still high. “He added that in such a time, there should be no room for recklessness or complacency. A single mistake would have far-reaching impacts and weaken the fight to defeat COVID-19,” a source said. “The Prime Minister said with the number of Covid infections dropping below what it has been in recent months, people may want to venture out. However, everyone should remember that the The threat of COVID-19 is far from over. Many other countries are seeing outbreaks of infections. The virus is also mutating, “he added. ALSO READ: COVID Situation in India Has Dramatically Improved, Hope Countries Relax Travel Restrictions – MEA Modi told ministers the goal should not be to instill fear but to ask people to continue to take all possible precautions so that the nation can overcome this pandemic in the times to come. At the meeting, he expressed concern over the still high number of Covid cases originating from Maharashtra and Kerala, the sources said. He also called on his ministers to take office on time and channel all of their energy into their ministerial work, saying their goal should be to help those most in need. He said the new ministers can meet with their predecessors and learn from their experience, the sources said. He told the new ministers that those who are no longer in government have made contributions and newcomers can learn from them, the sources said. By way of advice, he said that only work matters and that ministers should not get caught up in the vicious cycle of garnering media attention. He said ministers should avoid making unnecessary statements.

