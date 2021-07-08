The Atlantic Daily prevails over a real legal battle





New York State has filed a complaint against the Trump Organization. Donald Trump says hell is suing Facebook, Twitter and others. An effort is legitimate. One is not.

New York accuses the Trump Organization and one of its most senior executives. Donald Trump is therefore suing the CEO of Facebook and Facebook, and the CEO of Twitter, and Twitter, and YouTube owned by Google, and the CEO of Google for violating his First Amendment rights.

What exactly is he trying to do? My colleague David A. Graham explains: In the real world, Trump and his company face troubling legal challenges; in his make-believe world, Trump tries to eclipse these cases with a hed rather than a fight.

David offers a nice summary of Trump’s latest legal move. And below, our editors unpack the most serious case: the investigation into the tax evasion facing the Trumps company and its associates in New York.

The news in three sentences:

(1) The President of Haiti, Jovenel Mose, was assassinated in his private residence. (2) Eric Adams is now a favorite to be New York’s next mayor, having won the city’s Democratic primary. (3) The death toll in the Surfside condo collapse now stands at 46.

Answer to a question: When traveling this summer, is it safer to take the plane, train or bus?

Once you’re fully immunized, it doesn’t particularly matter, reports our associate editor Rachel Gutman:

If you are vaccinated, you really don’t have to worry about your exposure on an airplane, on a bus, on the subway, in the office or anywhere else, Joseph Allen, associate professor at Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health, m it was said No matter which mode of public transportation you choose, you will be required to wear a mask. If you are not already used to doing this for hours and hours, you risk a rude awakening.

Read on for more dos and don’ts.

Activity approved by Tonights Atlantic:

Read a poem. We recommend Beloved Park, by Eileen Myles.

A break in the news:

Maine has a dangerous, small, and very irritating problem.

