Northern Ireland don't trust Boris Johnson as an honest middleman.

27 seconds ago

British opposition leader Keir Starmer accused Boris Johnson of betraying the people of Northern Ireland.

The leader of the British Labor Party was speaking during two days of official engagements in the North accompanied by Shadow Secretary of State Louise Haigh.

Reflecting on having worked in Northern Ireland for six years with the police in the early 2000s, Starmer said he learned the importance of trust and the role of the UK government as an honest broker, bringing communities together.

There are tensions over the Northern Ireland protocol, with trade unionists claiming that additional checks on goods place a border along the Irish Sea.

There have been protests against the Protocol as well as legal challenges.

Starmer told the PA news agency in Belfast that Boris Johnson had not been clear on the consequences of the protocol.

He now claims it’s someone else’s problem, and in Northern Ireland it won’t wash away, he said.

There has to be a practical way to move forward on this, I think there is a practical way to move forward if the parties are flexible and negotiate, but the most important thing is trust.

There is a positive future here, but the UK government needs to understand its role, and I think this Prime Minister Boris Johnson has betrayed the people of Northern Ireland by not honoring them properly (the government British being an honest middleman), and the words that have been used in just about every meeting I have had here in Northern Ireland are a lack of trust in the Prime Minister as an honest middleman.

It’s a huge missing piece.

Starmer visited Forge Integrated Primary School in Belfast this morning before meeting with Northern Ireland Police Service Chief Constable Simon Byrne at the city’s police headquarters.

The Labor leader then met with the five main political parties in Stormont.

He said the Good Friday Agreement and its promise of peace should never be taken for granted.

Back in Northern Ireland today, I can see how much there is still at stake, he said.

Peace here has been built on the confidence, courage and commitment of Northern Irish communities and political leaders. I felt this while working here in the years after Good Friday. And it is with these values ​​in mind that I will enter today’s important meetings.

This morning I saw the transformation that peace helped bring to an integrated school in Belfast. I saw the hopeful smiles of young people looking to the future. Whether we are in Westminster or Stormont, as political leaders, we owe it to this generation to keep the promise of the Good Friday Accord.

We must recognize that trust is fragile and that progress has stalled. I understand the concerns of communities and businesses here about the issues with the Northern Ireland Protocol. I am here to listen and call for serious and practical solutions.

Starmer heard concerns from all five parties, including opposition to the Protocol from trade unionists.

Speaking to the media after the meetings, Starmer said confidence in the Prime Minister was at an all-time low in Northern Ireland.

He said the UK negotiating an agreement on veterinary standards that could reduce the need for checks in the Irish Sea would be a big step in the right direction.

Haigh said he has discussed such a deal with all parties, adding that there is relative consensus that is part of the solution.

This is not the only thing, but we must finally see the British government come back to the negotiating table with the European Union and use the mechanisms of the protocol to find this agreement, she said.

It is not a lasting solution to continue to come up with unilateral mechanisms and unfortunately that is what we predict will happen in the coming weeks of (Brexit Minister) David Frost.

We need to see consensus and that confidence to find lasting solutions for Northern Ireland.

The Irish government has said that an SPS (sanitary and phytosanitary) agreement, similar to that between Switzerland and the EU, could eliminate 80% of controls.

Starmer and Haigh then met with victims of the Troubles that evening.

