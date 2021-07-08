No room for recklessness or complacency in India’s fight against Covid-19: PM Narendra Modi

In a meeting with ministers, PM expressed concern over scenes of overcrowded places, of people wandering without masks or social distancing

Expressing concern at the sight of crowded places with people not meeting COVID-19 standards, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that there should be no room for recklessness or complacency and that a one mistake would have a far-reaching impact and could weaken the fight against the pandemic.

Interacting with members of the Cabinet a day after its reshuffle and expansion, he said India’s fight against the pandemic was underway with full vigor, with a constant vaccination campaign and high tests, all by warning against any complacency.

“The Prime Minister said with the number of Covid infections dropping below what it has been in recent months, people may want to venture out. However, everyone should remember that the COVID-19 threat is far from over. Many other countries are experiencing surges in infections. The virus is also mutating, “a source said.

He told ministers that the goal should not be to instill fear but to ask people to continue to take all possible precautions so that the nation can overcome this pandemic in the times to come.

He also called on ministers to take office on time and channel all of their energy into their ministerial work, saying their aim should be to help those most in need.

He said the new ministers can meet with their predecessors and learn from their experience, sources said.

He told the new ministers that those who are no longer in government have made contributions and newcomers can learn from them, the sources said.

By way of advice, he said that only work matters and that ministers should not get caught up in the vicious cycle of garnering media attention.

He said ministers should avoid making unnecessary statements.