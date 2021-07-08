Donald Trump’s fact-check that there is “no reason” to shoot Ashli ​​Babbitt





During a press conference to announce that he was filing a complaint against several social media giants, former President Donald Trump answered a question about the event that triggered his delisting from Facebook and Twitter: the taking of assault on the US Capitol by his supporters on January 6. .

A reporter asked Trump: “Because your ban (on social media platforms) is largely related to the comments you made around January 6, just to clarify further, what did you do to stop the insurgency as some call it, and why couldn’t you stop it? “

In his response, Trump called the storming of Capitol Hill an “unfortunate event” and hinged on the death of Ashli ​​Babbitt, a 35-year-old woman from San Diego who was shot and killed by an officer Capitol Police station when a mob of rioters tried to force entry into the House chamber.

“The person who shot Ashli ​​Babbitt boom in the head just boom, there was no reason for that,” Trump said. “And why is this person not open, and why is it not investigated? They already struck it off. They said the case is closed. If it was the opposite, this case would last for years and years, and she would not be pretty. “

First, it should be noted that the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Washington, DC determined that Babbitt had been shot in the left shoulder before, and not in the head.

Beyond that, Trump’s claim that “there was no reason” for the shooting goes beyond saying that, in his view, the shooting was unwarranted. Rather, he says there is no possible argument to support it.

However, while one does not agree with the determination of the Department of Justice not to prosecute the officer for the shooting, the video evidence shows that the officer was facing an angry crowd near. the bedroom of the House. Experts told PolitiFact the situation posed a risk of serious bodily harm to law enforcement or lawmakers, which is a long-standing defense raised and upheld by the courts in police shootings.

The former president’s office did not respond to an investigation for this article.

A sign against wearing masks to slow the spread of the coronavirus covers the door to the office of Fowler’s Pool Services and Supply Inc. Ashli ​​Babbitt, listed as the owner of Fowler’s, was shot and killed in the storming of the Capitol on January 6. (PA)

Shooting

Babbitt was a 14-year-old Air Force veteran who served four times as a senior security official, KUSI-TV reported in San Diego. Her husband told the station that she was a strong supporter of Trump.

Babbitt also sent 21 tweets referring to the QAnon plot from February 2020, according to the Daily Beast. The site reported that Babbitt published on January 5 that the United States would soon see “The Storm,” a day of reckoning that conspiracy theorists believed would happen for Deep State pedophiles, sex traffickers, and naysayers. to Trump.

On January 5, she flew from her home in San Diego to Washington to attend the “stop the fly” rally where Trump is reportedly speaking, according to the Bellingcat investigation site. In a video obtained by TMZ, she described “a sea of ​​nothing but red and white and blue, patriots and Trump. And it was amazing, you could see the president talking.” She entered the building when other rioters breached the building.

The fatal confrontation occurred in a hallway known as the Speakers Lobby; the lobby is a richly decorated formal space that leads directly to the floor of the US House of Representatives. Capitol Police had used furniture to barricade a glass door to prevent rioters from approaching lawmakers.

The Speakers’ Lobby (US House of Representatives)

Video footage (warning, graphic content) shows an officer in civilian clothes standing with a gun drawn in the loudspeaker hall. The officer fired once as Babbitt climbed through a broken window adjacent to the door. (The officer’s name has not been released, although Babbitt’s husband has sued in an attempt to disclose the name.)

Babbitt fell to the ground, where she was immediately treated by uniformed officers on her side of the barricade. A Jan. 7 press release from Capitol Police said she was taken to a nearby hospital where she died of her injuries.

A testimonial that Rep. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., Shared with “Good Morning America” on Jan. 7 matches this account.

Mullin was in the loudspeaker hall behind the officer who shot and killed Babbitt. He said that “when they broke the glass in the back, the lieutenant (of police) who was there, he and I had already had several conversations before that, and he had no choice at that time . The crowd was going through the door, there were a lot of members and staff who were in danger at the time. And when he (drew) his gun, it was a very difficult decision for anyone to make and, once you’ve drawn your weapon like that, you must defend yourself with lethal force. “

A Jan. 7 statement from Capitol Hill Police Chief Steven Sund confirmed that Babbitt was shot and killed by a sworn Capitol Police officer who was then placed on administrative leave, in accordance with agency policy.

“As protesters made their way to the chamber of the House where members of Congress were taking shelter in place, a sworn employee (of the Capitol Police) discharged his service weapon, hitting an adult woman,” he said. Sund said in his statement, referring to Babbitt.

The decision not to continue

On April 14, the United States Attorneys Office for the District of Columbia and the Civil Rights Division of the Department of Justice jointly announced that there was “insufficient evidence to support a criminal prosecution” against the officer who shot Babbitt. The department said:

“The investigation determined that on January 6, 2021, Ms. Babbitt joined a crowd of people who gathered on the grounds of the United States Capitol to protest the results of the 2020 presidential election. The investigation further determined that Ms Babbitt was among a crowd of people who entered the Capitol building and were given access to a hallway outside the Presidents’ Hall, which leads to the chamber of the House of Representatives of United States. …

As members of the crowd continued to bang on the glass doors, Ms Babbitt attempted to walk through one of the doors where the glass had been shattered. An officer inside the precincts hall fired her pistol. on duty, slapping Mrs. Babbitt in the left shoulder, knocking her back out of the doorway and onto the floor. “

The ministry concluded that it was unable to find sufficient evidence that a federal law on civil rights in criminal matters had been violated.

“Prosecutors would have to prove not only that the officer used constitutionally unreasonable force, but that the officer did so willfully, which the Supreme Court interpreted to mean that the officer acted in an improper manner. aim for breaking the law, “the ministry said. mentionned. “As this requirement has been interpreted by the courts, evidence that an officer acted out of fear, error, panic, misperception, neglect or even poor judgment cannot establish the high level of intent required.”

Investigators concluded that there was “no evidence to establish that at the time the officer fired a single shot at Ms. Babbitt, the officer did not reasonably believe it was necessary to do so. to defend themselves or to defend members of Congress and others evacuating the House from the House, ”the department said.

What are the experts saying?

We asked several law enforcement experts if they saw any justification for Trump’s claim that there was “no reason” for the officer to shoot Babbitt. They agreed that the department had made the right decision not to prosecute the agent.

“It’s very easy, of course, to play Monday morning cop and guess the quick decisions made at the time,” said James Alan Fox, Northeastern University criminologist. “There was clearly a risk of serious bodily harm to the officers and everyone they protected, justifying the use of lethal force in self-defense and others.”

Fox added that it is also worth keeping “the high stakes given the important roles of those who are protected” in mind, even though this is not written in the relevant statutes.

Bowling Green State University criminologist Philip Stinson agreed.

“A police officer is justified in using lethal force when he has a reasonable fear that an imminent threat of serious bodily harm or death will be imposed on the officer or on someone else,” said Stinson. “Mr. Trump is wrong to say that there was no reason to shoot Ms. Babbitt.”

Greg Meyer, a retired Los Angeles Police Department captain, said less harmful measures to control rioters, such as pepper spray or warning shots, should be factored into after-the-fact scans on how to handle such situations in the future. But he added that any assumption that these alternatives should have been pursued would be “a matter of speculation based on a 20/20 pullback.”

“The reason the officer shot Ms. Babbitt was because a violent mob was seizing the Capitol and forcing the police to evacuate members of the House and Senate out of fear for their lives,” Meyer said.

Our decision

Trump said that “the person who shot Ashli ​​Babbitt’s boom in the head is booming, there was no reason for that.”

Babbitt was fatally shot in the shoulder, not the head.

As for Trump’s claim that “there was no reason” for the shooting, that means there is no possible argument to support it. But the angry mob that sparked the shooting was caught on camera and at least one congressman witnessed it first hand.

Experts said video evidence showed the situation posed a risk of serious bodily harm to law enforcement or lawmakers, which is a long-standing defense presented and upheld by the courts during the gunfire. police.

We evaluate the statement as false.

Caryn Baird contributed to this report.

