European Parliament calls for diplomatic boycott of Beijing 2022 Olympics as Xi Jinping puts pressure on Greece

European officials are expected to decline invitations to attend the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing due to China’s human rights violations, European Parliament lawmakers agreed Thursday, but Chinese officials are using their economic clout on the continent to avoid a global boycott.

It is clear that many EU member states as well as the European Commission are reluctant to denounce China’s repressive measures in Hong Kong, the chairman of the European Parliament delegation to China, Reinhard Butikofer of Germany, who has helped lead the non-binding resolution, mentionned Thursday. “The consensus on these issues in the European Parliament is very strong. We will fight for the governments of European member states to take an inflexible stance as well.

China faces growing criticism across the European Union, although many national governments within the EU remain reluctant to face it directly. A build-up of human rights controversies, particularly the Chinese Communist atrocities against Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang and the crackdown in Hong Kong, has fueled Western distaste for the Beijing regime, even as Chinese diplomats deny any wrongdoing and promise to “fight back” against such criticism.

China strongly opposes the politicization of sports and interference in the internal affairs of other countries using human rights issues as a pretext, said Wang Wenbin, spokesman for China’s Ministry of Affairs foreigners. mentionned Thursday. Attempts to disrupt, hinder and sabotage the preparation and convening of the Beijing Winter Olympics on political grounds are extremely irresponsible and will only harm the interests of athletes from all countries and the international Olympic cause. .

Chinese Secretary-General Xi Jinping countered the European Parliament’s non-binding resolution by turning to Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, whose government affirmed his participation in the Belt and Road initiative last month despite American diplomatic warnings that China itself has identified [Greece] at the top of the dragons of its game of economic influence in Europe. The two leaders agreed that bilateral relations are at a high level and recapitulated the multi-faceted cooperation between Greece and China, the Greek side said in a summary of the appeal.

Xi invited Mitsotakis to the 2022 Winter Olympics, which will be held in Beijing on reading out loud concluded. The Prime Minister accepted the invitation.

Greek Ambassador to NATO Spiros Lambridis stressed that Athens does not view China’s investment in Greece as influencing a strategic relationship with another partner, saying the agreements reached so far can coexist with the country’s duties as a member of NATO and the EU.

In any case, China’s preferred format for drawing closer to European nations such as Greece is under pressure, especially in post-Soviet countries which see the United States as their irreplaceable bulwark against Russia. Lithuania, for example, withdrew from China’s so-called 17 + 1 dialogue with countries in southern and eastern Europe in May, after snubbing Xi by sending lower-level officials to the summit. virtual 17 + 1 in February, when the Communist leader was due to meet. exclusively with heads of state.

“We would like to see more countries, you know, follow us because we really think that the format divides, it is not healthy for Europe, said Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis. mentionned Last week.

Lithuanian officials are pushing to remove this format altogether and replace it with a 27 + 1 format that would bring every EU member into a unique dialogue with China. It is an attempt to organize not only China’s conversations with the countries of southern and central Europe, but also to restrict the tailor-made diplomacy of France and Germany, the Western heavyweights of the EU. .

I think if we see how Europe engages with China, we see that it’s either bilateral, where the big countries have their own way to talk with China … [what] is now 16 + 1. But there is no united position on China, there is no unified format for speaking with China, Landsbergis said.

French and German officials led the charge of an investment deal with China that was signed during the transition from former President Donald Trumps ‘administration to President Joe Bidens’ tenure, but the European Parliament has put that deal on hold after China sanctioned EU officials for condemning Beijing’s human rights. abuses.

Over the past 18 months it is true that the political space for mutual understanding and mutual trust has been negatively impacted, EU Ambassador to China Nicolas Chapuis, mentionned earlier this week. This makes us fear that these attitudes are not only assertive, but that they become too aggressive, which we very much dislike.