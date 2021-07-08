Right-wing Twitter knockoffs don’t work and Trump desperately wants to get back to real social media





Donald Trump loves trials, and not because he’s particularly good at winning them. Like other contentious bullies, Trump enjoys court battles because he knows the other party is likely a somewhat normal human being who does not derive cheap pleasure from abusing the legal system and can be beaten or sucked in. by endless complaints. But while this strategy often works to silence ex-girlfriends and stiffen up entrepreneurs, it’s less effective against huge institutions that actually have the resources to fight back, as Trump found out when he foolishly thought that he could annoy the government by pretending that his 2020 election defeat did not take place.

Now, in what may be an even more pathetic act, Trump is suing Facebook, Twitter and YouTube, demanding to be allowed to return to their platforms so he can incite more terrorist violence by spreading election lies and claiming that Ashli ​​Babbit was a martyr. Cool story, bro, except these companies are rich behemoths with fleets of lawyers, not two-bit deals that make most of their money from tax evasion and cell phone ringing. Moreover, as half of the country’s lawyers have already noted, Trump’s claims that his “free speech” rights have been violated are a joke, as evidenced by his blog which failed for lack of information. public interest and not by censorship.

Of course, a social media account is not a human right. But it’s also worth noting that there are several social media platforms that have begged for Trump’s presence, such as Talking, Gaband’s Frank Mike Lindell, all of which were created to be a welcoming new home for white supremacists. , the mad QAnon and the deniers of COVID-19. which were launched on more established social media networks. The latest push for such a thing, Gettr, also failed to grab that all-important @realdonaldtrump account, even though the platform was literally launched by a group of Trump supporters, including his former one. Campaign spokesperson, Jason Miller.

These right-wing alternatives to traditional social media have been notoriously plagued by problems, ranging from infighting between their backers to technology failures and the lack of security that leaves them open to hacking. Unsurprisingly, Silicon Valley isn’t sending its best to work for Pepe’s own crowd. But that’s probably not the main reason Trump would rather continue his unsuccessful lawsuit than smear his Diet Coke-sticky iPhone by posting to one of these apps.

No, that’s because trolling is at the heart of Trump’s messaging strategy. Unfortunately for Trump and his buddies, however, trolling only works if the people you’re trying to troll can see your post and, more importantly, amplify it. Posting provocative garbage on Talking is the trolling equivalent of sex with a blow up doll: the movements are the same, but you just don’t get the feedback that makes the interaction useful.

As I have written extensively, both in my book and here at Salon, spite is the main motivating force behind the contemporary American right. Deprived of any winning arguments or valid political ideas, modern conservatives focus instead on “owning the liberals.” The success of any right-wing expert is not based on the finesse of their analysis, but on their perceived success in angering liberals. From his fake marriages and illiteracy to blatant racism, Trump could not have been better created in a laboratory to anger liberals, which is the main reason for his enduring popularity with the conservative base.

But trolling the Liberals is not only the main source of pleasure for the right. It’s also how they amplify their message.

In a recent edition of his Message Box newsletter, former Barack Obama adviser Dan Pfeiffer wrote that “the use of liberal anger in online engagement is the primary Republican political strategy of the era. Internet “because social media platforms prioritize” the most engaging posts. ” By sharing right-wing messages supposedly to dunk on them or to express their outrage, the Liberals only succeed “in getting the offending message to get more engagement and to be seen by more people.”

Equally important, liberal outrage is crucial in selling bad or offensive ideas at the GOP base. Fox News’s Tucker Carlson, in particular, understands this. He rarely tries to persuade his audience to embrace his bad ideas from “replacement theory” to denying a COVID-19 vaccination to the nobility of a fascist insurgency on the merits, knowing full well that this is impossible. Instead, he focuses on how much liberals hate such ideas, convincing his audience to adopt otherwise silly beliefs out of sheer spite.

Provoking liberals is vital to selling a message to the right-wing public, but for that to happen you have to reach out to those liberals to provoke them. And beyond a few journalists and other professional masochists, provocative liberals are virtually non-existent on Parler and Gettr.

We see this problem time and time again with right-wing figures who, by choice or by force, have attempted to move their social media base of operations to the conservative social media ghetto. In January, professional troll Dan Bongina reacted to Trump’s Twitter ban by dramatically tweeting that this would be his “last post on this anti-American platform” and that he was moving to Speak. A few months later, he quietly returned to Twitter and resumed posting, never acknowledging that he had flown away in righteous indignation.

Other right-wing figures, such as Milo Yiannopoulos and Alex Jones, have seen their fortunes and profiles decline rapidly after being banned from spaces where regular interactions with liberals have created opportunities for harvesting outrage. Yiannopoulos has taken to far-right social media networks, and frequently uses the space to bitch that these platforms aren’t “driving traffic” because it’s just “a little private conversation. with my gold star buddies “.

Trump’s “social media platform” which was in fact just a blog that closed in less than a month. Turns out, the key to her social media success wasn’t just writing half-educated missives brimming with lies and vitriol. He needed his political enemies to retweet his content and dunkon it to excite his followers.

Which is not to say that there is no value in these right-wing silo sites for the growing authoritarian movement. For example, hundreds of thousands of QA enthusiasts have flocked to the Telegram messaging platform, where rhetoric about violence and overt anti-Semitism has grown increasingly extreme. AsJared Holt, visiting scholar at the Atlantic Council’s Digital Forensic Research Lab, told NPR in January that this type of space is “an incubator for radicalization” because extremists can get excited without outsiders arguing or express skepticism.

But that leaves the far right with a recruitment problem. To attract everyday curators to more radical spaces, we must first attract them. It means appealing to the thing these people care about most: owning the Liberals. Unfortunately for them, you cannot trigger libraries remotely. Which is all the more reason for major social media platforms to tell Trump that he can sue for nuisance and push him. He is always free to use his First Amendment rights to complain to the Conservatives being left behind on Speak.

