GOP Leadership Moving Party to better see US interests in US-Turkish politics | archives, opinions, guest columnists

In 2017, Republican Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Wess Mitchell launched a common sense Turkish policy that was seen as “revolutionary” by the bureaucracy. He saw the need to balance American policy in the Eastern Mediterranean between Turkey, on the one hand, and our democratic and ever-reliable Western allies, Greece, Cyprus and Israel on the other. He saw Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan dangerously attack the US defense position in the eastern Mediterranean. Among other things, he anticipated Turkey’s purchase of Russian S-400 missiles – possessing the ability to thwart the stealth advantage of our NATO planes.

In 2019, for the first time in four decades, the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee under Republican presidency James Risch passed legislation that was very critical of Turkey. President Risch has taken public positions strongly opposing sales of US F-35 planes to Turkey over their purchase of Russian missiles. President Risch, with the strong backing of Bob Menendez, then a member of the ranking minority and decades-long critic of Turkey, pushed his committee through legislation that had not been seen for decades.

Among other provisions, this legislation would restrict arms sales to Turkey, sanction senior Turkish officials, sanction those who supply arms to Turkey for use in Syria, and order the president to oppose loans to Turkey from them. international financial institutions. And, instead of covering up Turkish atrocities, the legislation would require reports of potential Turkish war crimes during the Syrian incursion. In addition, during Risch’s presidency, the Foreign Relations Committee promulgated the Eastern Mediterranean Security and Energy Partnership Act 2019, presented by Menendez and Republican Senator Marco Rubio, a member of the committee. It was the first major legislation in many years to focus on the importance of Greece and Cyprus to the United States and to security in this region.

We hope that policymakers on both sides now understand that short-sighted old American policymakers strongly encouraged the aggression that now threatens our security interests and poses long-term threats to our freedom. It all started when President Richard Nixon and his Secretary of State Henry Kissinger reversed President Lyndon Johnson’s policy of preventing Turkey from invading Cyprus. The Nixon administration pressured Greece not to interfere in the 1974 American gun-assisted invasion. He then refused to apply US law demanding an end to arms assistance to any country that violates this law by using our weapons aggressively. Then, for 10 years, until it was forced to do the right thing by the enactment of a new law by Congress, our State Department helped Turkey hide the execution and l mass burial of five innocent US citizens, including a 17-year-old on summer vacation An American boy from Detroit and 1,000 Cypriot men, women and even children.

For decades, the White House has officially and surprisingly announced to Congress every few months that Turkey is about to end its occupation of our ally, Cyprus. In fact, Turkey is intensifying its occupation considerably. He forced hundreds of thousands of non-West-oriented extremist Muslim Turks into Cyprus who overwhelmed the moderate West-oriented Muslim Turkish Cypriots they claimed to be protecting.

As Turkey moved aggressively against Western interests, the United States sent them up to $ 1 billion a year in military cash assistance. We have even helped Turkey’s efforts to instill in Cyprus heinous anti-American practices. Our State Department drafted and attempted to impose an apartheid-like constitution on Cyprus that would have allowed the Turks in Turkey, but not the Greek Cypriots in Cyprus, to buy property in the illegally occupied northern third of Cyprus. by the Turks. In the midst of our actions, Turkey had the audacity to refuse to let us use our base in Incirlik, Turkey, to treat dying Americans among our 241 soldiers killed in the bombardment of Beirut in 1983. Our steadfast allies , the Cypriots, immediately treated them.

These Republican leaders – Risch and Mitchell – are well placed to see this issue in much more detail than many Republicans. For America’s sake, they and other members of the Republican Party, like Senate Committee Member Marco Rubio and House Foreign Affairs Committee Ranking Minority Member Mike McCaul, must be heard by their Republican colleagues. We cannot go back and undo the horrible damage we have done to our staunch ally Cyprus, but neither can we walk away and try to pretend we did not. There are a lot of things America can do to start to catch up. This must be an important part of the new American policy, more bipartisan and wiser in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Presented by Phil Christopher, President of the International Coordinating Committee – Justice for Cyprus; Andy Manatos, CEO Manatos & Manatos; and Mike Manatos, President Manatos & Manatos.