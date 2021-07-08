Politics
GOP Leadership Moving Party to better see US interests in US-Turkish politics | archives, opinions, guest columnists
In 2017, Republican Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Wess Mitchell launched a common sense Turkish policy that was seen as “revolutionary” by the bureaucracy. He saw the need to balance American policy in the Eastern Mediterranean between Turkey, on the one hand, and our democratic and ever-reliable Western allies, Greece, Cyprus and Israel on the other. He saw Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan dangerously attack the US defense position in the eastern Mediterranean. Among other things, he anticipated Turkey’s purchase of Russian S-400 missiles – possessing the ability to thwart the stealth advantage of our NATO planes.
In 2019, for the first time in four decades, the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee under Republican presidency James Risch passed legislation that was very critical of Turkey. President Risch has taken public positions strongly opposing sales of US F-35 planes to Turkey over their purchase of Russian missiles. President Risch, with the strong backing of Bob Menendez, then a member of the ranking minority and decades-long critic of Turkey, pushed his committee through legislation that had not been seen for decades.
Among other provisions, this legislation would restrict arms sales to Turkey, sanction senior Turkish officials, sanction those who supply arms to Turkey for use in Syria, and order the president to oppose loans to Turkey from them. international financial institutions. And, instead of covering up Turkish atrocities, the legislation would require reports of potential Turkish war crimes during the Syrian incursion. In addition, during Risch’s presidency, the Foreign Relations Committee promulgated the Eastern Mediterranean Security and Energy Partnership Act 2019, presented by Menendez and Republican Senator Marco Rubio, a member of the committee. It was the first major legislation in many years to focus on the importance of Greece and Cyprus to the United States and to security in this region.
We hope that policymakers on both sides now understand that short-sighted old American policymakers strongly encouraged the aggression that now threatens our security interests and poses long-term threats to our freedom. It all started when President Richard Nixon and his Secretary of State Henry Kissinger reversed President Lyndon Johnson’s policy of preventing Turkey from invading Cyprus. The Nixon administration pressured Greece not to interfere in the 1974 American gun-assisted invasion. He then refused to apply US law demanding an end to arms assistance to any country that violates this law by using our weapons aggressively. Then, for 10 years, until it was forced to do the right thing by the enactment of a new law by Congress, our State Department helped Turkey hide the execution and l mass burial of five innocent US citizens, including a 17-year-old on summer vacation An American boy from Detroit and 1,000 Cypriot men, women and even children.
For decades, the White House has officially and surprisingly announced to Congress every few months that Turkey is about to end its occupation of our ally, Cyprus. In fact, Turkey is intensifying its occupation considerably. He forced hundreds of thousands of non-West-oriented extremist Muslim Turks into Cyprus who overwhelmed the moderate West-oriented Muslim Turkish Cypriots they claimed to be protecting.
As Turkey moved aggressively against Western interests, the United States sent them up to $ 1 billion a year in military cash assistance. We have even helped Turkey’s efforts to instill in Cyprus heinous anti-American practices. Our State Department drafted and attempted to impose an apartheid-like constitution on Cyprus that would have allowed the Turks in Turkey, but not the Greek Cypriots in Cyprus, to buy property in the illegally occupied northern third of Cyprus. by the Turks. In the midst of our actions, Turkey had the audacity to refuse to let us use our base in Incirlik, Turkey, to treat dying Americans among our 241 soldiers killed in the bombardment of Beirut in 1983. Our steadfast allies , the Cypriots, immediately treated them.
These Republican leaders – Risch and Mitchell – are well placed to see this issue in much more detail than many Republicans. For America’s sake, they and other members of the Republican Party, like Senate Committee Member Marco Rubio and House Foreign Affairs Committee Ranking Minority Member Mike McCaul, must be heard by their Republican colleagues. We cannot go back and undo the horrible damage we have done to our staunch ally Cyprus, but neither can we walk away and try to pretend we did not. There are a lot of things America can do to start to catch up. This must be an important part of the new American policy, more bipartisan and wiser in the Eastern Mediterranean.
Presented by Phil Christopher, President of the International Coordinating Committee – Justice for Cyprus; Andy Manatos, CEO Manatos & Manatos; and Mike Manatos, President Manatos & Manatos.
Sources
2/ https://www.thenationalherald.com/archive_guest_columnists/arthro/gop_leadership_moving_party_to_better_see_american_interests_in_u_s_turkish_policy-2846402/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]