Jyotiraditya Scindia’s Facebook Account Hacked, Recovered Minutes Later | India News





BHOPAL: Hours after BJP member Rajya Sabha Jyotiraditya Scindia was sworn in as Union Minister, his Facebook account was hacked and previous media posts and videos he had posted in as a member of the Congress Party against the BJP government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, were uploaded to the account. Alarmed by a sudden change in content, Scindia supporters reported the cyber team and the account was recovered within minutes. An FIR has also been registered in Gwalior in this area.

Scindia was sworn in around 6:15 p.m. and at 12:23 p.m., about six hours after the swearing-in, her Facebook account was hacked by cyber hackers. Cybercriminals uploaded old videos of Scindia in which he aggressively addressed the public against the BJP government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Some malicious elements hacked Jyotiraditya Scindia ji’s Facebook page after he was sworn in as union minister on Wednesday and posted objectionable material. When BJP workers noticed the changes, they informed the IT team and the account was recovered immediately. These are the tactics of some rival party members. BJP leaders have also filed a complaint with Gwalior against unknown hackers, “said a senior BJP official.

Sources said that immediately after the account was hacked, BJP employees noticed changes in the posts and some controversial videos uploaded from the account. They alerted the cyber team and the account was recovered within minutes. Krishna Ghadge, a member of the BJP state working committee, said the account was deliberately hacked by malicious elements, but party workers alerted state leadership.

The news of Scindia’s Facebook account hack caused a stir in political circles. The BJP cyber team monitors the accounts of all senior executives except personal staff. As soon as the piracy was detected, the expert immediately took up the case. Later, top BJP leader and former MPP Ramesh Agrawal filed a complaint with the criminal branch of the police in Gwalior and a case was filed against the unknown hacker. Police are investigating the case under the Computer Act.

Sources said Scindia and 22 sympathetic MPs quit the Congress party and joined the BJP in March 2020, which led to the fall of Kamal Nath’s government. Sources said the decision to take police action was taken after discussions with senior party leaders and Scindia himself.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/india/jyotiraditya-scindias-facebook-account-hacked-recovered-minutes-later/articleshow/84245391.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

