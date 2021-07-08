Trump and DeSantis are on a collision course





Florida is the center of gravity for Republican Donald Trumps MAGA, so it’s no surprise that the pugnacious Republican Governor of the Sunshine States, Ron DeSantis, wants to be Trump’s rightful heir. Since his election in 2018, DeSantis has delighted the GOP base by governing like a mini Trump. He defied public health guidelines deep in the COVID-19 pandemic last year and kept Florida virtually safe from a statewide lockdown. In May, he perpetuated the Trumps 2020 electoral lie and signed a restrictive voting rights bill live on Fox News. And last month, he sent law enforcement officers from Florida to Texas to secure [the] southern border. According to a recent conservative poll, DeSantis beat Trump with a 74% approval rating (Trump got 71%).

But in the wake of the Surfside condo collapse, DeSantiss’ claim to the MAGA mantle faces its biggest test, with DeSantis placing the handling of the tragedy ahead of Trump’s need for blind loyalty. On June 30, the conservative Washington Examiner reported that the DeSantiss team was furious that Trump was planning to hold a MAGA rally in Florida while the search for survivors continued (DeSantis did not attend the rally). On July 1, DeSantis appeared alongside President Joe Biden and congratulated him on the federal government’s response to the tragedy. (The moment was reminiscent of the greetings between New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and Barack Obama after Hurricane Sandy.)

Over the past few days, I’ve spoken with half a dozen GOP insiders about the recent outbreaks between DeSantiss and Trumps camps. The sources agreed that DeSantis and Trump are on an inevitable collision course as the GOP 2024 field takes shape. There is going to be an explosion, said a prominent Republican. Damn Trump hates DeSantis. He’s just blaming his popularity, a Trump confidante told me. Asked for comment, Trump spokeswoman Liz Harrington said: Governor DeSantis has shown great respect.

Part of Trump’s irritation with DeSantis is that Trump takes credit for anyone in his orbit who gets attention. Trump is telling people, I did Ron, said the prominent Republican. Trump says that about a lot of people. But in this case, it’s actually true. According to sources, Congressman DeSantis cultivated support for Trump during the 2018 Governing Primary by hanging out at the Trumps Hotel in Washington, DC. Ron basically ran his main campaign from the hotel. He has pinned down Trump supporters and his friends, the prominent Republican said.

For much of the 2018 Governors Primary, DeSantis followed Florida Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam. But after Trump approved DeSantis in June, DeSantis zoomed in 12 points. DeSantis won the primary by almost 20 points.

Once in office, DeSantis upset Trump by demonstrating his ability to back down, albeit in private. I reported last year that DeSantis rejected Trump’s call to shut down Florida beaches amid the pandemic raging. DeSantis has also built an impressive fundraising operation that gives him leverage in his burgeoning rivalry with Trump. According to the Miami Herald, the DeSantiss political action committee raised nearly $ 14 million in April 2021, bringing its total to around $ 31.6 million. Hedge fund billionaire Ken Griffin has donated $ 5 million.

Spokesmen for DeSantis and Griffin declined to comment.

DeSantis must walk a tightrope as he seeks to position himself for a run in 2024. According to a source, DeSantis has told donors he will not campaign openly in Iowa or New Hampshire before his campaign. re-election in 2022 in Florida. But he is clearly in a strong position. As 2024 approaches, DeSantis is ready to push Trump from the throne, former Trump adviser Sam Nunberg told me. Trump surely sees it coming and will ultimately offer Governor DeSantis a common ticket.

