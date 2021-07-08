



Reporters Without Borders (RSF) Wednesday ad 17 new additions to its Press Freedom Predators series has Gallery last updated portraits in 2016 of leaders who, in their positions of power, suppress press freedom by targeting, harassing, imprisoning and attacking journalists. These latest additions now bring to 37 the number of heads of state deemed “predators of press freedom” by the watchdog. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)Among the new designations is the crown prince of Saudi Arabia and de facto leader Mohammed ben salman, who since his appointment in 2017 has been in the spotlight for his repressive and violent policy towards journalists. Those criticisms escalated when it was discovered earlier this year that he had approved an operation to capture or kill Saudi dissident Jamal Khashoggi, who was brutally murdered in October 2018. Another notorious addition is that of the Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro, under which press freedom in the country has deteriorated rapidly, especially since the start of the pandemic. Bolsonaro also currently reigns as the OCCRP Person of the Year for his role in promoting organized crime and corruption. Meanwhile, the Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbn joins the tastes of the Egypts Abdel Fattah Al-Sissi, Azerbaijans Ilham Aliyev and North Korea Kim jong un to become the first EU leader to be added to the gallery. Since Orbns’ re-election in 2010, he has steadily and effectively undermined media pluralism and independence, RSF said. In another first, two women have been added to the gallery, including the Managing Director of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region since 2017, Carrie Lam. RSF called Lam a puppet of Chinese President Xi Jinping, whose predatory policies she openly supported. Just last month, those policies were manifested in the shutting down of Hong Kong’s largest pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily and the arrest of its founder, Jimmy Lai. Joining Lam as the only other woman on the list has been the Prime Minister of Bangladesh since 2009 Sheikh Hasina |, which approved a controversial digital law in 2018 that has since led to the prosecution of more than 70 journalists and bloggers. These latest additions now bring to 37 the number of heads of state considered to be press freedom predators by the watchdog. Among them are a number of historical predators whose portraits have been kept in the gallery since its first publication in 2001. These include the Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, Iran Ali Khamenei, Russia Vladimir Poutine, Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, President of Equatorial Guinea Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, President of Eritrea since 1993 Issaias Afwerki and Rwandans Paul Kagame. Each profile details their predatory method, their preferred targets, and their official rhetoric – or how they justify their actions – as well as their country’s ranking on RSF’s press freedom map, which ranks countries by color. Each of these predators has their own style. Some impose a reign of terror by issuing irrational and paranoid orders. Others are adopting a carefully constructed strategy based on draconian laws, said RSF secretary general Christophe Deloire. Of the 37 heads of state, 19 are heads of countries colored in red on the annual RSF press freedom card, signaling that the press freedom situation in this country is bad, while 16 heads rule black colored countries, signaling that it is very bad. But the list is far from exhaustive, said Deloire, adding that a major challenge now is for these predators to pay the highest possible price for their oppressive behavior. We must not let their methods become the new normal.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.occrp.org/en/daily/14788-rsf-updates-press-freedom-predators-gallery

