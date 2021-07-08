Trump blasted 2020 protests since being ‘killed on Tucker’: book





Trump shouted at his aides for not taking more action to respond to last summer’s protests. “We’re not doing anything,” Trump shouted, according to a new book. Insider has obtained a copy of the forthcoming book from journalist Michael Wolff. See more stories on the Insider business page.

Former President Donald Trump has lambasted his aides for failing to take legal action to quell widespread protests against police brutality last summer, according to an upcoming book by journalist Michael Wolff.

Trump “shouted” at then chief of staff Mark Meadows and White House attorney Pat Cipollone to find a way to end violence in cities like Portland and Seattle last June following the murder of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis, the book says.

Trump’s frustration stemmed largely from criticism he received from Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who at the time called Trump’s leadership “weak” during a monologue on his nighttime show. .

“I’m getting killed on Tucker and we’re doing nothing,” Trump shouted in Meadows and Cipollone’s Oval Office. The scene was described in Wolff’s upcoming book, “Landslide: The Final Days of the Trump Chairman,” which is scheduled for release on July 13. Insider got an early copy of the book.

Cipollone replied that “they had things in motion” to respond to the violent clashes between protesters and law enforcement, according to the book.

But Trump was not happy and replied, “I don’t care what you have on the move. I want them in jail,” he said, referring to the protesters. “They should get ten years in prison for knocking down a statue. And that Mayor Wheeler… what a loser. Can’t we just send the guard?

The former president then asked his staff if the White House could deploy National Guard troops to end the protests, but Cipollone rejected the idea, citing legal issues. State and local authorities in Washington and Oregon had rejected Trump’s calls to send troops at the time.

“You’ve been telling me this for weeks,” Trump retorted, Wolff wrote. “I’m getting killed. Tucker speaks to millions of people.”

Trump continued to complain about the lack of federal interference, turning his anger on then Attorney General William Barr.

“You and Barr and all my ‘big lawyers’ are doing nothing,” he said, according to the book. ” Close it ! Stop them! Do what you have to do! “

“I have the worst lawyers,” Trump added. “Lock up the radicals!” You can’t even do that. What is wrong with you? I have to do everything myself. “

According to a book by Wall Street Journal reporter Michael Bender, the former president engaged in a similar shouting match with U.S. military officer General Mark Milley during protests last summer. Trump had floated the idea of ​​sending federal troops to stop the protests, but was pushed back.

Bender’s book reports that Trump wanted to see law enforcement officials “get physical” with protesters, and suggested they “break their heads” and “kick them”.

