Arizona GOP ignores real threat to election security: Trump





Mark Brnovich says he is concerned about the security of the elections. Arizona’s Republican attorney general often castigates Democrats’ supposed intrusions into the voting process, and has championed disqualification laws. Take action earlier this month. So why, then, does this so-called electoral integrity advocate seem so indifferent to a real and documented case of attempted fraud?

Last winter, Trump sought to pressure the top election official in Arizona’s most populous Maricopa County to reverse his loss to Joe Biden in the state as part of his broader effort to overturn the 2020 election results, according to the Arizona Republic. The official, Republican Clint Hickman, refused to answer calls from the then president. Rudy Giuliani also apparently tried to pressure Hickman to pursue fabricated fraud allegations, and Arizona GOP Chairman Kelli Ward urged him at one point to stop the vote count. But Hickman did not want to participate in this madness unfolding in Georgia, where Trump was personally pushing election officials to find enough votes to allow him to win the state, and keeping his distance from Trump’s allies; Bidens’ close win in Arizona was held.

I got a phone call from the switchboard of the White House, and I have to say it: all these people who called me, it was not obstruction. We were in dispute on all of these points, Hickman said Monday on CNN, referring to election-related lawsuits at the time. Anything that needed to be said, he added, had to be said in a courtroom before a judge or jury.

Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, a Democrat, called on Brnovich on Wednesday to open an investigation into the episode, a case that should surely interest someone who is genuinely looking to root out the fraud, to ensure that the elections are safe and the will of voters is reflected in the results. I urge you to take action not only to seek justice in this case, but to prevent future attempts to interfere with the integrity of our election, Hobbs wrote. If your ethical duties prevent you from investigating this matter, I ask that you refer it to another law enforcement agency.

But Brnovich, since reports of Trump’s attempted meddling and since Hobbs called for an investigation, has done nothing about it. (He said, however, that he was very alarmed by Bidens’ new efforts to vaccinate Americans against a virus that has now killed at least four million people worldwide.) That, of course, shouldn’t come as a surprise. : None of that bluster by Brnovich and others in states like Pennsylvania, where Republicans seek their own Arizona-style audit has ever been about election security. Rather, it’s part of a two-pronged GOP campaign: making it harder for Democratic-leaning ridings to vote and making their own base beware of a system in which Republicans lose out anyway. The fact that Brnovich can talk about the need to secure the elections hampering the Voting Rights Act in the process while seemingly ignoring a real and documented threat to election security, which was aimed at another Republican, underscores how bad everything is. this is brazen.

Efforts to challenge the 2020 election and impose voting restrictions ahead of upcoming cycles in places like Texas are not aimed at protecting the integrity of the process; they are about allowing the GOP to undermine it. It seems to me that the attempted election tampering is now legal in Arizona, as EJ Montini said in an Arizona Republics column on Monday. For Republicans.

