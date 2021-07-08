Politics
Germany backs Turkey in Aegean against EU ally Greece
Greece has denounced Germany for supporting Turkey after Berlin’s decision to sell six new submarines to Ankara, even after the country’s hostile rhetoric.
In June, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias called on Berlin to stop arming a country that has repeatedly violated the territorial rights of two EU member states, Greece and Cyprus.
German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer rejected the Greek request, saying the sale could not be stopped or even delayed.
According to the German ministry Thyssen, the company that builds the six U-214 type submarines is bound by a contract signed in 2002.
What is Turkey’s goal?
The Eastern Mediterranean is a region of great geopolitical importance. These are military bases, natural gas fields, gas pipelines and submarine cables.
This is a sensitive strategic area where the two superpowers, NATO and Russia, have been clashing for decades.
In recent years, Turkey, a NATO member, has played in both areas: declaring NATO allegiance and applying for EU membership, while buying the S-400 missile system from Russia.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan formulates territorial claims against two EU members, then asks the EU to speed up membership procedures.
Today, Ankara is trying to bolster its naval power by procuring the new submarines from Germany, a move that shows it wants to flaunt its strengths in the eastern Mediterranean.
And it is not only to show Greece that it has the military might to realize its unfounded claims in the Aegean Sea, but also to take a better and bigger place in the international military and economic arena.
Turkey strengthens its naval power
Until now, Turkey lacked maritime challenges. Even though its armed forces on the ground and in the air have participated in armed conflicts in Syria and Libya, its navy is lagging behind.
Now Erdogan is focusing on his bavy. Not only on the surface, but also in deep water, i.e. submarines.
The seabed of the eastern Mediterranean has become an arena of conflicting interests, whether for the exploration of natural gas and oil, but also as an undersea highway for gas pipes and electric cables.
Not only is it the conventional attack capability that makes submarines a fundamental component of warfare, it is also fundamental to a whole range of actions that submarines can perform.
These actions range from protecting strategic background infrastructure to special forces and intelligence operations, both espionage and counterintelligence.
Greece watches Erdogan build up his naval arsenal with concern, as the country’s submarine power will be outnumbered once the new German U-214-type submarines are put into service.
Concretely, these submarines can operate without having to go back to the surface to access the oxygen that feeds the diesel engine (so-called anaerobic propulsion).
Thus, the vessel can navigate underwater for weeks without being seen and almost without noise emission. A technology on which German engineers have focused.
Greece has the same subs
The U-214 project has been sold to Greece. The Greek Navy has four submarine units in operation which are all equipped with these technologies.
However, Germany is supporting Turkey by accepting the construction of these ships in Turkish shipyards and selling this technology to Ankara, essentially eliminating the advantage of Athens at this precise moment.
The escalations in the eastern Mediterranean show that the tension between Greece and Turkey is still very high, especially with regard to rights at sea.
With Turkey challenging the law of the sea and international treaties, claiming Greek territorial waters – even the islands – as its own, the last thing Athens would like to see is a strengthened Turkish navy, especially underwater.
Despite Greek demands to stop EU military exports to Ankara, Germany continues to support Turkey.
Germany’s strategy is to avoid disagreements with Erdogan, both on immigration issues and for strategic and economic reasons, as the submarine deal is worth several billion euros.
Sources
2/ https://greekreporter.com/2021/07/09/germany-supports-turkey/
