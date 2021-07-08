Politics
Rectorate for Bina Bem Unnes Post-post Jokowi, Ma’ruf and Puan
Jakarta, CNN Indonesia –
Rectorate of Semarang State University (Unnes) advised the Student Family Student Executive Board (BEM KM) Unnes after satirising the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi), Vice President Ma’rufAmin and Speaker of the House of Representatives Mrs. Maharani.
In a copy of the letter received CNNIndonesia.com from the Chancellor of Unnes, Fathur Rokhman, coaching related to good manners on social networks. Supervision will be provided directly by the rectorate.
“UNNES, through the Vice-Chancellor of Student Affairs and Deputy Dean of Student Affairs, provides advice to UNNES BEM to perform educational downloads and avoid nuanced downloads of insults and hate speech.“, quoted from a photo of a copy of the letter received CNNIndonesia.com, Thursday (8/7).
In the letter, it was pointed out that the Rectorate of Unnes said that the download of BEM KM Unnes did not represent the attitude of the university. Unnes stated that Ma’ruf Amin’s uploading of King of Silent was an internal attitude of Unnes KM BEM.
At the end of the letter, Unnes thanked the community for supporting the university’s progress. Unnes also calls on the public to support the government.
“UNNES invites the public to support the performance of the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Ir. Joko Widodo, the Vice-President of the Republic of Indonesia, KH Maruf Amin, and the Speaker of the Indonesian Parliament, Ms. Puan Maharani .“, quoted in the letter.
Unnes expressed his support for freedom of expression. However, they deplore social media uploads which are insulting and non-academic.
“I am proud that students are critical and anxious to express their opinions. However, they must always respect ethics, politeness and science,” Fathur said after sending a copy of the letter.
Previously, BEM KM Unnes had posted online satire against a number of state officials. They posted a photo of President Joko Widodo with the nickname that had been pinned by the University of Indonesia (UI) BEM, namely King of lips.
BEM KM Unnes also uploaded a photo of Vice President Ma’ruf Amin with the nickname King of silence. They also uploaded a photo of DPR RI chairman Puan Maharani with the nickname Ghost queen. In uploads to their social media accounts, BEM Unnes also joined a number of sources which prompted them to feature the satirical review.
Sometime after the post was released, the @bemkmunnes Instagram account disappeared. BEM President KM Unnes Wahyu Suryono said the Instagram account has been suspended and all posts have been automatically deleted.
Not only BMUnness, in fact BEMUI was also summoned by the rectorate over the satirical criticism of Indonesian President Jokowi on Sunday (6/27).
The Rectorate’s summons for BEM also received a negative response from the public, especially activist groups and other BEMs on campus. Later, the BEMUI summons also dragged on the alleged violation of the university statutes regarding the competing positions of UI Chancellor Ari Kuncoro and BUMN Commissioner.
At the time, responding to BEMUI’s message, President Jokowi said that anyone can criticize, and that no campus needs to prevent students from speaking out.
“But also remember, we have a culture of etiquette, a culture of politeness. Yes, I think it’s normal, maybe they learn to express opinions,” Jokowi said in a comment. video recording uploaded to the presidential secretariat’s Youtube account on June 29. , 2021.
Meanwhile, regarding the post of BEMUnnes, Vice President Ma’ruf Amin spokesman Masduki Baidlowi pointed out that the number two in Indonesia is constantly working to deal with the pandemic and other government affairs. without needing to be announced to the whole community.
“Why respond to that. There is no need to respond. Just like that, workers don’t need to be announced. So Kiai Ma’ruf continues to work, there are meetings, there is a coordination. Keep going, “Masduki said. at CNNIndonesia.com, Wednesday (7/7).
Meanwhile, PDIP politician Arteria Dahlan defended Puan, who is also one of the party’s leaders. He felt that the nickname given by Unnes BEM was superficial because it contained prejudices and only based criticism on a few incomplete facts.
“I asked you if you understood what was being said? How superficial, yes, only based on a few facts or even pieces of an incomplete fact, only on the basis of prejudice,” Arteria said when she spoke. been contacted on Wednesday.
(dhf / child)
[Gambas:Video CNN]
Sources
2/ https://www.cnnindonesia.com/nasional/20210708113355-20-664897/rektorat-bina-bem-unnes-pascaposting-jokowi-maruf-dan-puan
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]