Rectorate for Bina Bem Unnes Post-post Jokowi, Ma’ruf and Puan

Rectorate of Semarang State University (Unnes) advised the Student Family Student Executive Board (BEM KM) Unnes after satirising the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi), Vice President Ma’rufAmin and Speaker of the House of Representatives Mrs. Maharani.

In a copy of the letter received CNNIndonesia.com from the Chancellor of Unnes, Fathur Rokhman, coaching related to good manners on social networks. Supervision will be provided directly by the rectorate.

“UNNES, through the Vice-Chancellor of Student Affairs and Deputy Dean of Student Affairs, provides advice to UNNES BEM to perform educational downloads and avoid nuanced downloads of insults and hate speech.“, quoted from a photo of a copy of the letter received CNNIndonesia.com, Thursday (8/7).

In the letter, it was pointed out that the Rectorate of Unnes said that the download of BEM KM Unnes did not represent the attitude of the university. Unnes stated that Ma’ruf Amin’s uploading of King of Silent was an internal attitude of Unnes KM BEM.

At the end of the letter, Unnes thanked the community for supporting the university’s progress. Unnes also calls on the public to support the government.

“UNNES invites the public to support the performance of the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Ir. Joko Widodo, the Vice-President of the Republic of Indonesia, KH Maruf Amin, and the Speaker of the Indonesian Parliament, Ms. Puan Maharani .“, quoted in the letter.

Unnes expressed his support for freedom of expression. However, they deplore social media uploads which are insulting and non-academic.

“I am proud that students are critical and anxious to express their opinions. However, they must always respect ethics, politeness and science,” Fathur said after sending a copy of the letter.

Previously, BEM KM Unnes had posted online satire against a number of state officials. They posted a photo of President Joko Widodo with the nickname that had been pinned by the University of Indonesia (UI) BEM, namely King of lips.

BEM KM Unnes also uploaded a photo of Vice President Ma’ruf Amin with the nickname King of silence. They also uploaded a photo of DPR RI chairman Puan Maharani with the nickname Ghost queen. In uploads to their social media accounts, BEM Unnes also joined a number of sources which prompted them to feature the satirical review.

Sometime after the post was released, the @bemkmunnes Instagram account disappeared. BEM President KM Unnes Wahyu Suryono said the Instagram account has been suspended and all posts have been automatically deleted.

Not only BMUnness, in fact BEMUI was also summoned by the rectorate over the satirical criticism of Indonesian President Jokowi on Sunday (6/27).

The Rectorate’s summons for BEM also received a negative response from the public, especially activist groups and other BEMs on campus. Later, the BEMUI summons also dragged on the alleged violation of the university statutes regarding the competing positions of UI Chancellor Ari Kuncoro and BUMN Commissioner.

At the time, responding to BEMUI’s message, President Jokowi said that anyone can criticize, and that no campus needs to prevent students from speaking out.

“But also remember, we have a culture of etiquette, a culture of politeness. Yes, I think it’s normal, maybe they learn to express opinions,” Jokowi said in a comment. video recording uploaded to the presidential secretariat’s Youtube account on June 29. , 2021.

Meanwhile, regarding the post of BEMUnnes, Vice President Ma’ruf Amin spokesman Masduki Baidlowi pointed out that the number two in Indonesia is constantly working to deal with the pandemic and other government affairs. without needing to be announced to the whole community.

“Why respond to that. There is no need to respond. Just like that, workers don’t need to be announced. So Kiai Ma’ruf continues to work, there are meetings, there is a coordination. Keep going, “Masduki said. at CNNIndonesia.com, Wednesday (7/7).

Meanwhile, PDIP politician Arteria Dahlan defended Puan, who is also one of the party’s leaders. He felt that the nickname given by Unnes BEM was superficial because it contained prejudices and only based criticism on a few incomplete facts.

“I asked you if you understood what was being said? How superficial, yes, only based on a few facts or even pieces of an incomplete fact, only on the basis of prejudice,” Arteria said when she spoke. been contacted on Wednesday.

