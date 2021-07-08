Narendra Modi emphasizes need to translate global research journals into Indian languages

The Prime Minister interacted with the heads of centrally funded technical establishments by videoconference in the presence of Dharmendra Pradhan

Modi interacted with heads of centrally funded technical institutions (CFTI) via video conference in the presence of the new education minister, Dharmendra Pradhan, according to a press release issued by the Press Information Office (PIB).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday stressed the need to translate global research journals into Indian languages ​​and the digitization of higher education.

The prime minister added that we need to develop an ecosystem of technological education in Indian languages ​​and translate global journals into regional languages, according to the statement.

However, several heads of institutions and experts subsequently raised concerns such as the possible poor quality of translations, the massive scale of the task and the lack of experts.

About 10 million articles on technical topics are published each year. Translating them into Indian languages ​​is a very big challenge, said a CFTI official who attended the meeting. The telegraph.

In India, there is no single language. Do we have experts to translate global journals into different languages? He asked.

He said that if the research papers were also written in vernacular languages, it would be difficult to publish them because most of the reputable journals are in English.

However, AICTE President Anil Sahasrabudhe said newspaper translation was quite possible as the council had developed an artificial intelligence-based tool for this purpose.

We have already developed an automated AI tool to translate English content into Indian languages. That gives us 80% to 85%. 100 of success. Thus, some experts in the field are required to make corrections using another tool. We are using the AI ​​tool to translate some of the online courses available on the government’s Swayam portal, Sahasrabudhe said.

Once this tool is further improved, it will have the potential to translate all kinds of technical material, including technical reviews, he said.

At the online meeting, the Prime Minister advocated online education to increase the Gross Enrollment Rate (GER), the percentage of 18-23 year olds enrolled in higher education institutions.

The Prime Minister appreciated the improvement of TBS in higher education in recent years and stressed that the digitization of higher education can play an important role in increasing TBS, and students will have more access easy to good quality and affordable education. The Prime Minister also welcomed the various initiatives taken by institutions to increase digitization, such as online bachelor’s and master’s degree programs, according to the GDP statement.