Politics
Narendra Modi emphasizes need to translate global research journals into Indian languages
The Prime Minister interacted with the heads of centrally funded technical establishments by videoconference in the presence of Dharmendra Pradhan
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday stressed the need to translate global research journals into Indian languages and the digitization of higher education.
Modi interacted with heads of centrally funded technical institutions (CFTI) via video conference in the presence of the new education minister, Dharmendra Pradhan, according to a press release issued by the Press Information Office (PIB).
The prime minister added that we need to develop an ecosystem of technological education in Indian languages and translate global journals into regional languages, according to the statement.
However, several heads of institutions and experts subsequently raised concerns such as the possible poor quality of translations, the massive scale of the task and the lack of experts.
About 10 million articles on technical topics are published each year. Translating them into Indian languages is a very big challenge, said a CFTI official who attended the meeting. The telegraph.
In India, there is no single language. Do we have experts to translate global journals into different languages? He asked.
He said that if the research papers were also written in vernacular languages, it would be difficult to publish them because most of the reputable journals are in English.
However, AICTE President Anil Sahasrabudhe said newspaper translation was quite possible as the council had developed an artificial intelligence-based tool for this purpose.
We have already developed an automated AI tool to translate English content into Indian languages. That gives us 80% to 85%. 100 of success. Thus, some experts in the field are required to make corrections using another tool. We are using the AI tool to translate some of the online courses available on the government’s Swayam portal, Sahasrabudhe said.
Once this tool is further improved, it will have the potential to translate all kinds of technical material, including technical reviews, he said.
At the online meeting, the Prime Minister advocated online education to increase the Gross Enrollment Rate (GER), the percentage of 18-23 year olds enrolled in higher education institutions.
The Prime Minister appreciated the improvement of TBS in higher education in recent years and stressed that the digitization of higher education can play an important role in increasing TBS, and students will have more access easy to good quality and affordable education. The Prime Minister also welcomed the various initiatives taken by institutions to increase digitization, such as online bachelor’s and master’s degree programs, according to the GDP statement.
Sources
2/ https://www.telegraphindia.com/india/narendra-modi-emphasises-need-to-translate-global-research-journals-into-indian-languages/cid/1821802
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]