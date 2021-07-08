CPAC arrives in Dallas with Donald Trump





WASHINGTON Former President Donald Trump will lead the three-day Conservative Political Action Conference at the Hilton Anatole near downtown Dallas.

The event opens at noon on Friday. Trump crowns it all on Sunday afternoon.

Between the two, thousands of activists will hear a parade of speakers warning that a president with dementia, Joe Biden, is leading the country towards socialism and weakness, denouncing the cancellation of culture and the wounds of the care of the disappointment to lose the White House, the Senate and the House within a presidential term.

Amarillo freshman Congressman Ronny Jackson, who as a White House doctor vouched for Trump’s mental acuity and fitness and recently demanded that Biden undergo the same cognitive test battery will have two rounds on stage.

Donald Trump Jr., an attack dog even compared to his pugilist father, is a featured speaker.

Ken Paxton, the state attorney general who has been indicted for six years on security fraud charges, scored a 15-minute solo slot on Sunday morning.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, co-chair of Trump’s state campaign, will open the America UnCanceled conference on Friday afternoon with a speech titled Dont mess with Texas or America.

Gov. Greg Abbott will be conspicuously absent even as two main rivals come to light: Allen West, who recently resigned as Chairman of the Texas Republican Party, and former State Senator Don Huffines.

We would of course love to have it here [but] He’s juggling a special session, ACU President Matt Schlapp said, adding that Abbott was totally welcome. One of the reasons we came to Texas, quite frankly, was that the leaders of Texas opened up the economy early. And we think they should be rewarded.

Abbott spokeswoman Renae Eze said the governor was focused on working with the Legislature to ensure the success of the special session.

CPAC is produced by the American Conservative Union. The big annual conference began in 1974 with a speech by Ronald Reagan, and since then has been a near-mandatory stop for Republican aspirants to the White House.

Up to 10,000 activists converge each year at a huge Gaylord resort near the nation’s capital in National Harbor, Maryland. But Marylands pandemic restrictions prevented such a rally this year, so the ACU moved it to Orlando in late February.

Trump also titled this event, and it went so well, Schlapp said, that the ACU decided to start over four months later.

We said, you know what, Texas is the other great red mega-state, said Schlapp, who grew up in Houston. Florida and Texas have really become the base of the Republican Party and the Conservative movement.

Orlando has attracted around 4,000 people and Dallas is expected to be roughly the same size.

With Trump casting such a long shadow on the 2024 pitch, the only potential candidate on the agenda this weekend is South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, who was also on stage in Orlando.

U.S. Representative Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., Speaks at CPAC at the Hyatt Regency in Orlando on February 26, 2021. (Stephen M. Dowell / TNS)

Schlapp said the Dallas event was on schedule and that many party leaders already had vacation plans. But he also pretended to offend on behalf of the senators and members of Congress who will be running.

Many of those speakers look at themselves in the mirror and see a future president, he said, although he added that he considered the odds of Trump running for president again as better than 50- 50, so it’s a bit awkward for candidates considering current in 2024. What do they do when Donald Trump is at an event and they don’t want to be seen to be somehow contrary to it. So I think they’re probably each thinking about how they approach Donald Trump and plan a presidential race. This is a legitimate question.

Senator Ted Cruz, a reliable presence at CPAC since 2011, while leading his first Senate campaign, will be conspicuously absent. He spoke in Orlando, snubbing Biden as the president toured storm damage in his own hometown of Houston. Cruz cited a family engagement for skipping CPAC Dallas; Earlier this week, he posted a vacation photo from Northern California and was spotted at a resort near Lake Tahoe.

Shortly after the February 2020 CPAC, Cruz learned that he had shaken hands with a person who had fallen ill with COVID-19 and had entered a two-week quarantine.

And that wasn’t the only unusual development.

Comedian Sacha Baron Cohen showed up dressed as Klansman. Images of him disguised as Trump and heckling Vice President Mike Pence, before security escorted him out of the room, were incorporated into his Borat After Moviefilm.

Texas Senator Ted Cruz, speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference in National Harbor, Md., March 6, 2014, criticized Barack Obama and said the Federal Reserve should be audited. (Pete Marovich / MCT)

Borat is not expected in Dallas, but he was not expected in Washington either.

However, at least a few right-wing fringe figures are planning to show up, including Austin-based conspiracy theorist and InfoWars impresario Alex Jones and Nick Fuentes, a neo-Nazi who was kicked out of CPAC Orlando.

Fuentes tweeted that he was planning to try and compete in the Dallas event on Saturday. CPAC participants must register and carry photo ID. The organizers will not let him buy a ticket and will be on the lookout.

White nationalist Richard Spencer, a native of Dallas and a graduate of St. Marks School, was kicked out of CPAC 2017.

There are always revelers, Schlapp says. It is impossible to control all of these things. But we drew the line. We have kicked out people who can be rightly described as white supremacists. No one who claims these views can claim to play a role in the conservative movement as well.

There will also be a lot of more mundane political drama.

West, a Florida congressman for a term, resigned as GOP chairman after just a year to challenge Abbott. Hell appears Sunday morning with Tyler’s Rep. Louie Gohmert, who echoed Trump’s baseless claims that the election was stolen.

Huffines, a two-term state senator, runs against Abbott with a Trumpian Texas First slogan, positioning himself as a true Republican and declaring that Texans deserve real leaders who deliver real results, rather than excuses and lies sorry. We will finish the wall, secure our elections and eliminate property taxes.

CPAC attendees will also have the chance to take stock of Paxton, the struggling attorney general and one of his rivals, former Texas Supreme Court justice Eva Guzman. She participates in a panel Friday afternoon.

Guzman opened his campaign two weeks ago by promising to restore honor and integrity to the office.

Last fall, several high-ranking Paxton associates resigned or were fired after accusing Paxton of abusing his office to help a campaign over donor allegations which are now the subject of an FBI investigation. . Four have filed a whistleblower complaint accusing him of retaliation.

But nationally, Paxton won the affection of Trump supporters last fall by asking the United States Supreme Court to overturn 10.4 million votes in four states that chose Biden. It would have reversed Trump’s defeat. The High Court dismissed the effort out of hand.

Were big fans of Attorney General Paxton. We think he did a remarkable job. We have no reservations about him speaking on stage, Schlapp said. What we are seeing today is a lot of politicized lawsuits.

Another Paxton challenger is not on the program: Land Commissioner George P. Bush, the only prominent member of the dynasty to publicly support Trump, who humiliated his father with the nickname Jeb low energy in the 2016 primaries. .

George P. would have been welcome to speak, Schlapp said. We may have preferences in these races, but the public has a right to hear the contestants.

