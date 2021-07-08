Self-praise justified – Pakistan Observer





PREMIER Imran Khan on Wednesday congratulated members of the National Command and Operations Center (NCOC), the Ehsaas team and the State Bank of Pakistan for their effective response to the COVID-19 pandemic and, most importantly, thanks to the mercy of Allah Almighty.

The praise came after The Economist magazine, in its Global Normalcy Index, ranked Pakistan third among the 50 countries that have done well in controlling the spread of COVID-19.

It is indeed a matter of pride for every Pakistani that the strategy adopted by the government to curb the spread of the virus, alleviate the suffering of the people and restore normalcy to the country receives the attention and praise of the whole world.

The Prime Minister is right to congratulate his team and the institutions concerned which have played a crucial role in obtaining this distinction and this also at a time when a majority of countries are still making frantic efforts to face the situation.

Like many other countries, Pakistan has also been through three waves and the scale and intensity of the situation has raised fears that the country is plunging into a deeper crisis with serious consequences for all segments of society, including especially the poor and the middle class, but things have been kept under control thanks to the clear approach taken by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Credit surely goes to him as he has stood firm in the face of mounting pressure from all directions, even medical experts warning of premature easing of restrictions related to Covid-19.

His government not only moved quickly to implement the cash disbursement program through the Ehsaas network, but also developed an enviable program for prompt and appropriate diagnosis, tracking and traceability, and the provision of medical care to people. people affected.

The most dominant aspect of the government’s strategy was that the situation was handled without creating panic and at no point was there the impression of the inability of the system to cope with the situation.

It is also appreciable that the authorities concerned also implement the vaccination campaign in a systematic and orderly manner as the number of vaccination centers increases to facilitate people and the supply increases despite the scarcity of resources and stiff competition in the field. global purchasing.

It is because of all this that the country has been ranked third in the Global Normality Index while neighboring India, with more resources at its disposal, is placed at 48 and even in the United States at number 20. Hats off to the Prime Minister and his team.

