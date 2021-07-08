“One mistake”: PM Modi’s Covid-19 warning at ministerial meeting | Latest India News

The photos and videos of crowded places and people wandering without masks, dismissing social distancing in the wind, should spark a sense of fear, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday as he met his new cabinet a day after the cabinet reshuffle. Now is not the time for recklessness or complacency, the prime minister said, adding that a single mistake would have far-reaching impacts and also weaken the fight to defeat Covid-19, the agency reported. ANI press release citing sources.

His warning comes as the Union Health Ministry, which appointed a new minister on Wednesday, also expressed concern over people engaging in “revenge trips” as the second wave of the pandemic of Covid-19 is not yet over and the threat of a 3rd wave is looming.

The ministry said on Tuesday that photos of people crowding into hill stations are “frightening,” as 73 districts in 17 states and union territories still report a positivity rate of more than 10%. Not only in Shimla, Mussoorie, but people have also started to invade the local markets in Delhi, Mumbai.

India’s active Covid-19 cases increase after 55 days; 8 states are following suit

“As ministers, our goal should not be to instill fear but to ask people to continue to take all possible precautions so that we can move beyond this pandemic in the times to come,” said Prime Minister Modi, expressing concern at the still high number of Covid-19 cases reported in Maharashtra and Kerala.

The second wave of the pandemic which peaked in April, May is about to end now, but experts have warned that the third wave in India could be “inevitable”. While the northeastern states are now reporting a higher test positivity rate, cases in Kerala and Maharashtra are also not dropping below a certain point. On Thursday, active cases of Covid-19 in India peaked after 55 days. The number of new infections reported Thursday (45,892) also exceeded recoveries reported in the same period (44,291), marking a break from the recent trend of higher recoveries and lower daily infections.