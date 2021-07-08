King Mohammed VI launches the production of vaccines made in Morocco





This project will allow us to produce the Covid vaccine, along with other key vaccines, in our own country so that the kingdom can become self-sufficient and a leading biotechnology platform on the continent and globally, within the filling and finishing industry. , indicates the communiqué of the royal cabinets, which was published on the evening of July 6. Health sovereignty It also aims to provide the kingdom with complete and integrated industrial and biotechnological capacities, which will be dedicated to the manufacture of vaccines in Morocco. The document specifies that it is a question of strengthening the health sovereignty of the country in the face of external dependencies and political contingencies. The article continues below Free download Get Your Free PDF: Top 200 Banks 2019 The race for transformation Fill out the form and download for free the highlights of the exclusive ranking of Africa’s top 200 banks from last year by The Africa Reports. Get your free PDF by filling out the following form During this ceremony attended, among others, Prime Minister Saaddine El Othmani, Royal Advisor Fouad Ali El Himma, Minister of Foreign Affairs Nasser Bourita, CEO of Attijariwafa Banks Mohamed Kettani and Banque Populaires CEO Mohamed Karim Mounir several memorandums were signed. The first was a cooperation agreement between the kingdom and the Chinese pharmaceutical group Sinopharm. This public-private partnership began after a telephone conversation on August 31 between King Mohammed VI and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Morocco will soon start production, no date has yet been specified, of 5 million doses of Sinopharms Covid-19 vaccine per month. It is expected that this capacity will increase gradually over the medium term. Collaboration with Sothema The overall investment will represent $ 500 million, according to an agreement signed on July 5 by Mohamed Benchaboune, the Minister of the Economy and Finance, the CEO of Recipharms Marc Funk and the billionaire Othman Benjelloun, the representative of the consortium of Moroccan banks. . The objective of the project is to establish vaccine manufacturing capacities in Morocco under the best possible conditions and to develop what appears to be a giant of the Sino-Moroccan pharmaceutical industry. Finally, a contract allowing the filling facilities of the Moroccan pharmaceutical laboratory Sothemas to be used to produce Covid-19 vaccines belonging to the Chinese company Sinopharm was signed by Lamia Tazi, its CEO, and Khalid Ait Taleb, the Minister of Health. The company participated in the Phase III clinical trials of Sinopharms in Morocco. Since the start of its vaccination campaign at the end of January, Morocco, which has a population of 36 million, has vaccinated more than 10 million people, of which 9.1 million have already received the two required injections.

