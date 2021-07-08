PML-N calls Bugtis’ appointment a political bribe





ISLAMABAD:

Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Mohammad Zubair said Thursday that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s decision to appoint Party leader Jamhoori Watan (JWP) Nawabzada Shahzain Bugti as his special assistant (SAPM) for reconciliation in Balochistan was nothing more than “a political bribe”.

The former governor of Sindh, who is also the spokesperson for former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz, said the JWP leader could not change much because he would have no power to negotiate or make political inroads.

“There is little that the new appointment can do to improve the situation. He will have no power other than to enjoy his benefits and privileges, ”Zubair told The Express Tribune. “I am sure he will have no power to negotiate or make political inroads. Even the PM has no decision making [authority]. For us, this is just a political bribe to his coalition partner, ”he added.

In addition, said the head of the PML-N, Balochistan was a sensitive area and had remained the most backward and poorest for all these decades. Zubair said there had been efforts in the past to bring the province close enough to other provinces in terms of economic prosperity, but nothing had worked, so it would be difficult to see much improvement this time around.

“The reasons are political,” Zubair said, “unless the federal parties are allowed to reach out to the people and the establishment takes a back seat, nothing can be expected.”

Former Prime Minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), however, supported “any positive steps taken to address the grievances of the people of Balochistan. “We will support all positive steps taken to address their grievances,” said the pillar of the PPP.

“Bugti understands the region and its dynamics,” he said. “With India’s interference in mind and the rapidly evolving situation in Afghanistan, someone had to take the initiative,” he said. “The establishment also wants to see peace in Balochistan,” replied Ashraf, when asked about the role of the establishment.

“National harmony is the need of the hour; we need to have national thinking right now, “said Ashraf, adding that things could change drastically, therefore, swift efforts were needed as” peace is in grave danger in Pakistan due to the development of the situation in Afghanistan ”.

Referring to the decades-long crisis in Balochistan, the former prime minister mentioned that the PPP has taken several initiatives in the past, including Aghaz-e-Haqooq-e-Balochistan – a package of reforms and an increase in job quota for the province, among others. things.

Ashraf said the PPP has always taken steps to bring peace to the province and nationalist parties to mainstream. He added that former President Asif Ali Zardari, as head of state, also apologized to the Baloch people in an attempt to redress their grievances.

Prime Minister Imran on Wednesday made Bugti, a grandson of former Baloch nationalist leader Nawab Akbar Bugti, his special assistant for reconciliation and harmony in Balochistan.

This decision, considered as laying the foundations for a dialogue with the “angry” Baluch elements, comes after consecutive initiatives at the highest level to try to integrate the disgruntled Baluchi elements into the national current and to restore the law and the law. order in the province.

On Monday, the Prime Minister himself said he was planning to meet with the “angry Baluchis”. On Tuesday, Army Chief of Staff Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa said Balochistan was at the center of national leaders’ concerns and the military was fully engaged to enable the national and provincial response in synergy. with other state institutions.

Later in the day, after a federal cabinet meeting, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said talks would be held with these “angry Baluchis,” who were not directly linked to India, while the criteria for those linked to New Delhi or involved in terrorism would be different.

Although nothing has been officially declared, Bugti is generally expected to spearhead the government’s outreach to disgruntled segments of Balochistan society.

