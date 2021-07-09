“Technical issues” delay enforcement of Indonesia fire and haze rulings, official says





Plantation companies found guilty of causing fires in Indonesia owe the government the equivalent of $ 233 million in unpaid fines, according to the Environment Ministry.

The ministry is pushing the courts to enforce their decisions, but faces challenges on several fronts. Difficulty in tracing the assets of plantation companies convicted in civil court for causing forest and land fires in Indonesia is among technical issues preventing the nation’s environment ministry from collecting Rs 3.4 trillion ($ 233 million) in unpaid fines, a ministry official said during a recent panel. . In recent years, the Environment Ministry has sued a handful of companies for deliberately setting fires to clear land in their concessions or negligently allowing it to spread, as President Joko Widodo seeks to quell the almost annual episodes of fire and haze that cover parts of Indonesia and its neighbors in a suffocating haze. But while the courts have ordered more than a dozen companies to pay hefty fines in the wake of the ministry’s lawsuits, enforcement of those rulings is another matter, with companies using various legal maneuvers to delay. or avoid payment. In some cases, companies have sued the ministry or reported investigators to police for suspected criminal behavior, Yazid Nurhuda, the ministry’s director of criminal litigation, told a commission organized last month by the Society of Indonesian Environmental Journalists. In one case, Yazid said, ministry officials went to the field in Aceh province to assess the value of an oil palm plantation, and were confronted with local residents or employees of the company and forced to withdraw. Our staff is limited, so it’s not only dangerous, but also to avoid conflict, he said. There are a lot of considerations and technical issues on the ground, he added. Operating in the field is not easy, he continued. The first priority is to chase them and win. As soon as we win and rank for execution, their assets are calculated. Were now in the process of tracing their property so that they could be brought to justice for execution. Banner: A bog is burning on the Indonesian island of Sumatra. Image by Rhett A. Butler / Mongabay. This story was first reported by the Mongabays Indonesia team and published here on our Indonesian site September 26, 2019.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.mongabay.com/2021/07/technical-problems-holding-up-enforcement-of-rulings-in-indonesian-fire-and-haze-cases-official-says/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos