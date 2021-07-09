PM orders early activation of online agricultural scoreboard to monitor food prices





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has called on relevant authorities to remove obstacles to activating the online agricultural scoreboard to monitor food prices, FYR News reported on Thursday.

Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a meeting on the status of the online agricultural dashboard and the monitoring dashboard of projects and agreements signed during the Prime Minister’s visits abroad.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister of Food Security Syed Fakhar Imam, National Security Advisor Dr Moeed Yusuf, SAPM Jamshed Iqbal Cheema, SAPM Dr Shahbaz Gill and relevant officials.

Participants reviewed the progress of an online agricultural dashboard designed to monitor food prices across the country. The federal government will be able to monitor rising commodity prices using the online agriculture dashboard.

As part of the Prime Minister’s vision to focus on food security, with real-time statistics of demand and consumption, the Agriculture Dashboard for Agricultural Products will help the government to identify and avoid any crisis. timely food.

READ: PM INDICATES TO TAKE ALL MEASURES TO AVOID INCREASE IN FOOD PRICES

With the support of provincial governments, the agri-dashboard will also control the prices of food consumables.

It was directed for the rapid completion of the last stages of the agricultural dashboard and make it fully operational at the earliest. During the meeting, the Prime Minister was also briefed on measures taken to improve the genetic diversity of livestock.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said food security is one of the top priorities of the federal government and steps are being taken to modernize the agricultural sector to increase crop productivity to meet the country’s needs.

The prime minister said prices would fall after the increase in milk and meat production.

It can be noted here that Prime Minister Imran Khan had approved the development of the online agricultural dashboard by the National Security Division to monitor food prices and product stock availability at the national, provincial and district levels.

READ: PM IMRAN KHAN ORDERS STRICT SURVEILLANCE OF SUGAR SALE

The online agricultural scorecard will be an important tool in preventing the country from facing a food crisis in addition to stopping profits and hoarding.

During the meeting, Dr Moeed Yusuf briefed the meeting on the Prime Minister’s overseas visits and the dashboard set up to monitor the implementation of agreements with foreign leaders in Pakistan.

The dashboard will not only track the details of the Prime Minister’s visits, but will also help monitor the implementation of agreements and decisions. The scoreboard will also ensure swift implementation of agreements by removing obstacles faced by ministries.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that obstacles to the speedy implementation of agreements reached during overseas visits will be identified and removed so that there is no delay in the completion of projects that are important in the national interest.

